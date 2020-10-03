 Skip to main content
Prep football: Week 6 schedule
Prep football: Week 6 schedule

WEEK 6

Thursday

Inter-class

Natrona County JV at Wind River, 5 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A

Cheyenne East at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.

Laramie at Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.

Rock Springs at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Sheridan at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.

Natrona County at Gillette, 7 p.m.

Class 3A East

Lander at Riverton, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Worland, 7 p.m.

Rawlins at Douglas, 7 p.m.

Class 3A West

Cody at Star Valley, 4 p.m.

Evanston at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Powell at Green River, 7 p.m.

Class 2A East

Big Horn at Glenrock, 6 p.m.

Torrington at Newcastle, 6 p.m.

Upton-Sundance at Burns, 6 p.m.

Wheatland at Tongue River, 6 p.m.

Class 2A West

Big Piney at Mountain View, 3:30 p.m.

Cokeville at Kemmerer, 6 p.m.

Pinedale at Lovell, 6 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man East

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Moorcroft, 6 p.m.

Southeast at Saratoga, 6 p.m.

Wright at Pine Bluffs, 6 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man West

Riverside at Greybull, 6 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man

Rocky Mountain at Lusk, 5 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man East

Hulett at Midwest, 6 p.m.

Kaycee at Guernsey, 7 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man West

Dubois at Farson 1 p.m.

Snake River at Meeteetse, 2 p.m.

Saturday

Class 2A West

Thermopolis at Lyman, 11 a.m.

Class 1A/6-man East

Hanna at NSI Academy, 1 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man West

Encampment at Ten Sleep, 2 p.m.

Inter-class

Kelly Walsh JV at Shoshoni, 1 p.m.

Open: Burlington.

