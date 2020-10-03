Prep football: Week 6 schedule

WEEK 6
Thursday
Inter-class
Natrona County JV at Wind River, 5 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A
Cheyenne East at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.
Laramie at Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.
Rock Springs at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
Sheridan at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.
Natrona County at Gillette, 7 p.m.
Class 3A East
Lander at Riverton, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Worland, 7 p.m.
Rawlins at Douglas, 7 p.m.
Class 3A West
Cody at Star Valley, 4 p.m.
Evanston at Jackson, 6 p.m.
Powell at Green River, 7 p.m.
Class 2A East
Big Horn at Glenrock, 6 p.m.
Torrington at Newcastle, 6 p.m.
Upton-Sundance at Burns, 6 p.m.
Wheatland at Tongue River, 6 p.m.
Class 2A West
Big Piney at Mountain View, 3:30 p.m.
Cokeville at Kemmerer, 6 p.m.
Pinedale at Lovell, 6 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man East
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Moorcroft, 6 p.m.
Southeast at Saratoga, 6 p.m.
Wright at Pine Bluffs, 6 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man West
Riverside at Greybull, 6 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man
Rocky Mountain at Lusk, 5 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man East
Hulett at Midwest, 6 p.m.
Kaycee at Guernsey, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man West
Dubois at Farson 1 p.m.
Snake River at Meeteetse, 2 p.m.
Saturday
Class 2A West
Thermopolis at Lyman, 11 a.m.
Class 1A/6-man East
Hanna at NSI Academy, 1 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man West
Encampment at Ten Sleep, 2 p.m.
Inter-class
Kelly Walsh JV at Shoshoni, 1 p.m.
Open: Burlington.
