Prep football: Week 6 Storylines

WHAT A DIFFERENCE A YEAR MAKES: With three weeks remaining in the regular season, three teams have already surpassed their win total from last year. Torrington has made the biggest improvement to date as the 'Blazers are 4-2 after finishing 1-7 last season. Meeteetse (5-0) and Glenrock (4-2) have made two-game improvements, while Kelly Walsh, Evanston, Wheatland, Lusk, Pine Bluffs, NSI Academy and Dubois all have one more win heading into Week 6 than they did all of last year.

STREAKING: Cheyenne Central has the state's longest current winning streak at six games while Kemmerer has lost 14 in a row. ... There are two streaks worth noting for Week 6, however. Sheridan has defeated Kelly Walsh 13 consecutive games, with its last loss to the Trojans coming in the 2009 season opener. Douglas takes a 20-game winning streak over Rawlins into their game Friday. The Outlaws' last victory over the Bearcats was in the 2001 regular season.

UNFAMILIAR TERRITORY: Class 4A defending state champ Sheridan (3-3) already has more regular-season losses than it has in any season since the Broncs finished 5-4 in 2007. ... At 1-5, two-time defending state 3A champ Star Valley has as many losses as it did in the previous five season combined, during which time the Braves were 53-5 and won four state titles. ... Cokeville (3-2) and Buffalo (1-3) have as many losses through Week 5 than they did the previous two seasons combined, when they were 40-5 and ended their season in Laramie.

