Prep football: Week 7 Game of the Week -- Wheatland at Torrington

Wheatland at Torrington, 7 p.m., Friday
SPREAD THE WEALTH: Wheatland has four players with at least 682 yards of all-purpose offense while Torrington counters with four players who have at least 30 rushing attempts. That balance will make it tough for the defenses to key on just one or two players.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Wheatland senior QB Kade Preuit has completed 55 of 107 passes for 1,027 yards, with 13 TDs and just 3 INT. ... RB/LB Adam Suko has rushed for 628 yards and has scored 11 TDs. He also has 7 TFL... WRs Jake Hicks and Rodee Brow have combined to catch 49 passes for 851 yards and 10 scores. ... Hicks also leads the team with 17.8 defensive ppg.
Trace Floyd does a little bit of everything for Torrington. He leads the team in rushing (428 yards and 3 TDs), returns punts and kickoffs and also serves as the 'Blazers punter. ... QB Beau Bivens has completed 48 of 94 passes for 664 yards, with 9 TDs and 6 INT. ... WR Keiser Wolfe has caught 21 passes for 328 yards and 3 scores. ... Chase Miller has 3 receiving TDs and is one of the best kickers in 2A. ... Cody Pierce and Carson Schultz have combined for 11 TFL.
SERIES HISTORY: The Bulldogs and Trailblazers first faced off in 1923 and, other than in 1925 and 1933, met every year through 2012. ... Torrington won the past two games in 2016-17 and leads the all-time series 75-19-1, including 29 shutouts. ... The 'Blazers have winning streaks of 18 (1946-63) and 17 (1965-81) games against the Bulldogs.
- Series history courtesy wyoming-football.com
