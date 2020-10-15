Prep football: Week 7 Key Games

Class 4A

TODAY: Thunder Basin at Natrona County, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Bolts rolled to a 47-7 win against Laramie; the Mustangs scored the final 21 points for a 35-14 win at Gillette.

LAST TIME: Thunder Basin won 20-16 last year for its first win over Natrona County, which had won the first two games in the series.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Ball control. After turning the ball over 6 times in its first four games (both losses), NC has committed just 4 TOs in its last 5 games (4-1 record). Thunder Basin has just 7 turnovers on the season.

Class 3A

TODAY: Jackson at Powell, 5 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Broncs routed Evanston 58-7; the Panthers pulled away for a 44-20 victory at Green River.

LAST TIME: Jackson defeated Powell 21-17 for its second consecutive victory over the Panthers and its fourth in the past six games. ... Powell still leads the all-time series 21-15.