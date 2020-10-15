Prep football: Week 7 Players to Watch

QUINTON MANGUS, Sheridan: The 6-2, 220-pound senior helped the Broncs record 8 TFL and 3 sacks in last week's win over Kelly Walsh.
QUINN LINDSAY, Lovell: The junior OT/DT (6-4, 265) terrorizes opposing linemen with his strength and footwork.
JACE GEORGE, Natrona County: The senior OT/DE (6-5, 230) is one of four senior starters for an O-line that helps the Mustangs average 231 rushing ypg.
HUNTER MEEKS, Mountain View: The senior is 6-4, 250 and has 3 TFL and 3 sacks to lead the Buffalos in defensive ppg.
NATE JONES, Thunder Basin: The fireplug senior (6-0, 310) is part of a senior offensive line that helps the Bolts average 221.0 rushing ypg.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!