Prep football: Week 7 Power Poll

3. Powell (5-2, 5): The Panthers got ready for their game at Jackson with a 48-0 home shutout of Green River.

4. Douglas (5-1, 4): For the second time this season the Bearcats won by forfeit, this time against Rawlins. They expect to have to win on the field Friday when they host …

5. Buffalo (5-1, NR): After missing out on the playoffs last year the Bison can win the East Conference with a victory at Douglas.

Dropped out: No. 3 Star Valley (3-3).

Class 2A

1. Lyman (7-0, 1): The defending state champs held on for a tougher-than-expected 14-6 victory at Thermopolis and can secure the West No. 1 seed with a win Thursday against winless Pinedale.

2. Torrington (5-2, 2): A 35-22 home win over Newcastle put the ‘Blazers in position to win the East with a victory Friday at Wheatland.

3. Cokeville (5-1, 3): The Panthers shut out Kemmerer 30-0 ahead of this week’s trip to Big Piney to take on the Punchers.