Prep football: Week 7 Power Poll
Week 7

Class 4A

1. Cheyenne East (6-1, last week 3): After knocking Cheyenne Central from the ranks of the unbeaten, the T-Birds host Kelly Walsh.

2. Cheyenne Central (6-1, 1): The Indians look to get back on the winning track when they welcome Rock Springs to town.

3. Thunder Basin (6-1, 2): The Bolts’ final stretch begins with a critical road game to Casper to take on …

4. Natrona County (4-3, 4): Since losing its first two games, the Mustangs have won four of five as they make their annual postseason push.

5. Sheridan (4-3, 5): The defending state champs get ready to host a Gillette team starting to find its stride.

Class 3A

1. Jackson (6-1, 2): Back in the top spot, the Broncs travel to Powell for a huge West Conference showdown against the Panthers.

2. Douglas (5-0, 3): The Bearcats will look to stay atop the East Conference when they travel to Buffalo to take on longtime rival Bison.

3. Cody (5-1, 1): The Broncs host Green River as they look to bounce back from their first loss of the season.

4. Powell (5-1, 4): The Panthers can be right back in contention for the top spot in the West if they can knock off Jackson.

5. Lander (4-2, 5): The Tigers host winless Rawlins as they try to stay within striking distance of Douglas.

Class 2A

1. Mountain View (5-1, 1): The defending state champs take a five-game winning streak to Thermopolis to take on the Bobcats.

2. Upton-Sundance (5-1, 2): The Patriots host Glenrock as they try to keep pace at the top of the packed East Conference.

3. Lovell (4-2, 3): The Bulldogs travel to Kemmerer to take on a Rangers team still seeking its first win.

4. Torrington (5-2, 4): The Trailblazers would be in prime position to host at least one playoff game if they can win at home against …

5. Wheatland (6-1, 5): The Bulldogs are another team hoping to break away from the logjam at the top of the East.

Class 1A/9-man

1. Southeast (6-0, 1): The Cyclones face their biggest challenge of the season when they welcome Lusk to town for a game to decide the East Conference title.

2. Rocky Mountain (5-0, 3): After winning a wild shootout at Lusk, the West Conference champion Grizzlies return home to take on Wind River.

3. Lusk (5-1, 2): The Tigers are hoping to bounce back from the loss to Rocky Mountain when they face undefeated Southeast.

4. Shoshoni (4-2, 4): The Wranglers put their four-game winning streak on the line Thursday against visiting Greybull.

5. Pine Bluffs (3-3, not ranked): Seeking their first winning streak of the season, the Hornets travel to Lingle-Fort Laramie to take on the Doggers.

Dropped out: No. 5 Saratoga (2-3).

Class 1A/6-man

1. Farson (6-0, 1): In a game that will determine the No. 1 spot in the West Conference, the Pronghorns host …

2. Meeteetse (6-0, 2): The Longhorns are seeking a signature road victory against Farson.

3. Kaycee (5-1, 3): The Buckaroos try to stay in control of the East when they welcome rival and winless Midwest to town.

4. Encampment (3-2, 5): The Tigers head to Dubois as they try to secure a playoff berth.

5. Snake River (3-3, 4): The defending state champs step out of conference play when they host the Natrona County sophomores on Thursday.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune's sports editor.

