Prep football: Week 7 Power Poll

Week 7
Class 4A
1. Cheyenne East (6-1, last week 3): After knocking Cheyenne Central from the ranks of the unbeaten, the T-Birds host Kelly Walsh.
2. Cheyenne Central (6-1, 1): The Indians look to get back on the winning track when they welcome Rock Springs to town.
3. Thunder Basin (6-1, 2): The Bolts’ final stretch begins with a critical road game to Casper to take on …
4. Natrona County (4-3, 4): Since losing its first two games, the Mustangs have won four of five as they make their annual postseason push.
5. Sheridan (4-3, 5): The defending state champs get ready to host a Gillette team starting to find its stride.
Class 3A
1. Jackson (6-1, 2): Back in the top spot, the Broncs travel to Powell for a huge West Conference showdown against the Panthers.
2. Douglas (5-0, 3): The Bearcats will look to stay atop the East Conference when they travel to Buffalo to take on longtime rival Bison.
3. Cody (5-1, 1): The Broncs host Green River as they look to bounce back from their first loss of the season.
4. Powell (5-1, 4): The Panthers can be right back in contention for the top spot in the West if they can knock off Jackson.
5. Lander (4-2, 5): The Tigers host winless Rawlins as they try to stay within striking distance of Douglas.
Class 2A
1. Mountain View (5-1, 1): The defending state champs take a five-game winning streak to Thermopolis to take on the Bobcats.
2. Upton-Sundance (5-1, 2): The Patriots host Glenrock as they try to keep pace at the top of the packed East Conference.
3. Lovell (4-2, 3): The Bulldogs travel to Kemmerer to take on a Rangers team still seeking its first win.
4. Torrington (5-2, 4): The Trailblazers would be in prime position to host at least one playoff game if they can win at home against …
5. Wheatland (6-1, 5): The Bulldogs are another team hoping to break away from the logjam at the top of the East.
Class 1A/9-man
1. Southeast (6-0, 1): The Cyclones face their biggest challenge of the season when they welcome Lusk to town for a game to decide the East Conference title.
2. Rocky Mountain (5-0, 3): After winning a wild shootout at Lusk, the West Conference champion Grizzlies return home to take on Wind River.
3. Lusk (5-1, 2): The Tigers are hoping to bounce back from the loss to Rocky Mountain when they face undefeated Southeast.
4. Shoshoni (4-2, 4): The Wranglers put their four-game winning streak on the line Thursday against visiting Greybull.
5. Pine Bluffs (3-3, not ranked): Seeking their first winning streak of the season, the Hornets travel to Lingle-Fort Laramie to take on the Doggers.
Dropped out: No. 5 Saratoga (2-3).
Class 1A/6-man
1. Farson (6-0, 1): In a game that will determine the No. 1 spot in the West Conference, the Pronghorns host …
2. Meeteetse (6-0, 2): The Longhorns are seeking a signature road victory against Farson.
3. Kaycee (5-1, 3): The Buckaroos try to stay in control of the East when they welcome rival and winless Midwest to town.
4. Encampment (3-2, 5): The Tigers head to Dubois as they try to secure a playoff berth.
5. Snake River (3-3, 4): The defending state champs step out of conference play when they host the Natrona County sophomores on Thursday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!