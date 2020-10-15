Prep football: Week 7 predictions

Cheyenne South at Laramie
Rock Springs at Cheyenne Central
Gillette at Sheridan
Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne East
Thunder Basin at Natrona County
Jackson at Powell
Wheatland at Torrington
Big Piney at Cokeviille
Lusk at Southeast
Meeteetse at Farson
Jack's picks (LAST WEEK: 9-1; OVERALL: 49-11): Laramie, Cheyenne Central, Sheridan, Cheyenne East, Thunder Basin, Jackson, Torrington, Cokeville, Southeast, Meeteetse.
Sal's picks (LAST WEEK: 6-4; OVERALL: 34-16): Laramie, Cheyenne Central, Sheridan, Cheyenne East, Natrona County, Jackson, Torrington, Big Piney, Southeast, Farson.
