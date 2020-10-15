 Skip to main content
Prep football: Week 7 predictions
Prep football: Week 7 predictions

Cheyenne South at Laramie

Rock Springs at Cheyenne Central

Gillette at Sheridan

Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne East

Thunder Basin at Natrona County

Jackson at Powell

Wheatland at Torrington

Big Piney at Cokeviille

Lusk at Southeast

Meeteetse at Farson

Jack's picks (LAST WEEK: 9-1; OVERALL: 49-11): Laramie, Cheyenne Central, Sheridan, Cheyenne East, Thunder Basin, Jackson, Torrington, Cokeville, Southeast, Meeteetse.

Sal's picks (LAST WEEK: 6-4; OVERALL: 34-16): Laramie, Cheyenne Central, Sheridan, Cheyenne East, Natrona County, Jackson, Torrington, Big Piney, Southeast, Farson.

Jack Nowlin
Sally Ann Shurmur

Shurmur
