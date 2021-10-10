Prep football: Week 7 schedule

Week 7
Thursday
Class 3A West
Evanston at Star Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 2A West
Pinedale at Lyman, 3:30 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man West
Wyoming Indian at St. Stephens, 4 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man
Riverside at Moorcroft, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A
Cheyenne Central at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
Cheyenne East at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.
Laramie at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
Natrona County at Thunder Basin, 7 p.m.
Sheridan at Gillette, 7 p.m.
Class 3A East
Buffalo at Douglas, 6 p.m.
Lander at Rawlins, 6 p.m.
Worland at Riverton, 6 p.m.
Class 3A West
Powell at Jackson, 5 p.m.
Cody at Green River, 7 p.m.
Class 2A East
Newcastle at Burns, 6 p.m.
Torrington at Wheatland, 7 p.m.
Upton-Sundance at Glenrock, 7 p.m.
Class 2A West
Cokeville at Big Piney, 2 p.m.
Thermopolis at Mountain View, 3 p.m.
Kemmerer at Lovell, 6 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man East
Saratoga at Wright, 6 p.m.
Southeast at Lusk, 6 p.m.
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Pine Bluffs, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man West
Shoshoni at Greybull, 7 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Wind River, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man East
Kaycee at Midwest, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Class 1A/6-man East
Hanna vs. Hulett, noon (at Midwest)
Class 1A/6-man West
Farson at Meeteetse, 2 p.m.
Dubois at Encampment, 3 p.m.