Prep football: Week 7 schedule
Prep football: Week 7 schedule

Week 7

Thursday

Class 3A West

Evanston at Star Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 2A West

Pinedale at Lyman, 3:30 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man West

Wyoming Indian at St. Stephens, 4 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man

Riverside at Moorcroft, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A

Cheyenne Central at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne East at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.

Laramie at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Natrona County at Thunder Basin, 7 p.m.

Sheridan at Gillette, 7 p.m.

Class 3A East

Buffalo at Douglas, 6 p.m.

Lander at Rawlins, 6 p.m.

Worland at Riverton, 6 p.m.

Class 3A West

Powell at Jackson, 5 p.m.

Cody at Green River, 7 p.m.

Class 2A East

Newcastle at Burns, 6 p.m.

Torrington at Wheatland, 7 p.m.

Upton-Sundance at Glenrock, 7 p.m.

Class 2A West

Cokeville at Big Piney, 2 p.m.

Thermopolis at Mountain View, 3 p.m.

Kemmerer at Lovell, 6 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man East

Saratoga at Wright, 6 p.m.

Southeast at Lusk, 6 p.m.

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Pine Bluffs, 7 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man West

Shoshoni at Greybull, 7 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Wind River, 7 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man East

Kaycee at Midwest, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Class 1A/6-man East

Hanna vs. Hulett, noon (at Midwest)

Class 1A/6-man West

Farson at Meeteetse, 2 p.m.

Dubois at Encampment, 3 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man

Burlington at Guernsey, 1 p.m.

Inter-class

Snake River at Natrona County sophs, 10 a.m.

