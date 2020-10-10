Prep football: Week 7 schedule

Week 7
Thursday
Class 1A/9-man West
Greybull at Shoshoni, 6 p.m.
Inter-class
Natrona County sophs at Snake River, 4 p.m. (6-man)
Friday
Class 4A
Cheyenne South at Laramie, 6 p.m.
Rock Springs at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.
Gillette at Sheridan, 7 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne East, 7 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Natrona County, 7 p.m.
Class 3A East
Rawlins at Lander, 6 p.m.
Riverton at Worland, 6 p.m.
Douglas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Class 3A West
Jackson at Powell, 5 p.m.
Star Valley at Evanston, 6 p.m.
Green River at Cody, 7 p.m.
Class 2A East
Burns at Newcastle, 6 p.m.
Glenrock at Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m. (at Upton)
Tongue River at Big Horn, 6 p.m.
Wheatland at Torrington, 7 p.m.
Class 2A West
Big Piney at Cokeville, 3 p.m.
Lyman at Pinedale, 5 p.m.
Lovell at Kemmerer, 6 p.m.
Mountain View at Thermopolis, 6 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man East
Lusk at Southeast, 2 p.m.
Wright at Saratoga, 5 p.m.
Pine Bluffs at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man West
Wind River at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man
Moorcroft at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man East
Midwest at Kaycee, 2 p.m.
NSI Academy at Guernsey, 5 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man West
Ten Sleep at Burlington, 2 p.m.
Saturday
Class 1A/6-man East
Hulett vs. Hanna, noon (at Midwest)
Class 1A/6-man West
Meeteetse at Farson, 1 p.m.
Encampment at Dubois, 2 p.m.
