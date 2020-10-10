 Skip to main content
Prep football: Week 7 schedule
agate

Prep football: Week 7 schedule

Week 7

Thursday

Class 1A/9-man West

Greybull at Shoshoni, 6 p.m.

Inter-class

Natrona County sophs at Snake River, 4 p.m. (6-man)

Friday

Class 4A

Cheyenne South at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Rock Springs at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.

Gillette at Sheridan, 7 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne East, 7 p.m.

Thunder Basin at Natrona County, 7 p.m.

Class 3A East

Rawlins at Lander, 6 p.m.

Riverton at Worland, 6 p.m.

Douglas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Class 3A West

Jackson at Powell, 5 p.m.

Star Valley at Evanston, 6 p.m.

Green River at Cody, 7 p.m.

Class 2A East

Burns at Newcastle, 6 p.m.

Glenrock at Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m. (at Upton)

Tongue River at Big Horn, 6 p.m.

Wheatland at Torrington, 7 p.m.

Class 2A West

Big Piney at Cokeville, 3 p.m.

Lyman at Pinedale, 5 p.m.

Lovell at Kemmerer, 6 p.m.

Mountain View at Thermopolis, 6 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man East

Lusk at Southeast, 2 p.m.

Wright at Saratoga, 5 p.m.

Pine Bluffs at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 7 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man West

Wind River at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man

Moorcroft at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man East

Midwest at Kaycee, 2 p.m.

NSI Academy at Guernsey, 5 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man West

Ten Sleep at Burlington, 2 p.m.

Saturday

Class 1A/6-man East

Hulett vs. Hanna, noon (at Midwest)

Class 1A/6-man West

Meeteetse at Farson, 1 p.m.

Encampment at Dubois, 2 p.m.

