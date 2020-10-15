Prep football: Week 7 Storylines

POSTSEASON PLANS: With two weeks remaining in the regular season, 14 teams have already qualified for the playoffs and only six have been eliminated, although Moorcroft is ineligible for the postseason.

In Class 4A, six of the eight spots are spoken for, with Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Thunder Basin, Sheridan, Natrona County and Rock Springs all in.

Jackson in 3A and defending state champ Mountain View in 2A can also start making postseason plans. In 1A/9-man, West Conference champ Rocky Mountain and Lusk and Southeast from the East have punched their playoff tickets. And in 1A 6-man, Kaycee in the East and Farson and Meeteetse in the West are also playoff bound.