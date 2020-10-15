Prep football: Week 7 Storylines

POSTSEASON PLANS: With two weeks remaining in the regular season, 14 teams have already qualified for the playoffs and only six have been eliminated, although Moorcroft is ineligible for the postseason.
In Class 4A, six of the eight spots are spoken for, with Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Thunder Basin, Sheridan, Natrona County and Rock Springs all in.
Jackson in 3A and defending state champ Mountain View in 2A can also start making postseason plans. In 1A/9-man, West Conference champ Rocky Mountain and Lusk and Southeast from the East have punched their playoff tickets. And in 1A 6-man, Kaycee in the East and Farson and Meeteetse in the West are also playoff bound.
STREAKING: All good things must come to an end, and that's been especially true with winning, and losing, streaks this season in high school football. Big Horn entered the year having won 22 consecutive games and lost its season opener. Also falling by the wayside in their season openers were Star Valley's 21-game streak and Mountain View's 11-game streak. Losses by defending state champs Sheridan and Snake River in Week 2 brought an end to their double-digit winning streaks. And Cheyenne East's victory over Cheyenne Central last week brought an end to Central's six-game streak. ... That leaves three teams -- Southeast, Meeteetse and Farson -- with the state's longest current winning streak at a modest six games.
On the flip side, Evanston's 12-game losing streak came to an end in Week 1 and NSI Academy's 15-game skid ended in Week 4 when Midwest had to forfeit. Unfortunately, Kemmerer is now in possession of the state's longest current losing streak at 14 games heading into Friday's game at Lovell. The Rangers' last victory came back on Oct. 19, 2018 ... against Lovell.
