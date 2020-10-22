Prep football: Week 8 Game of the Week - Lyman at Mountain View

Lyman at Mountain View, 3 p.m.

TOP SPOT ON THE LINE: The winner of the Bridger Valley Bowl earns the No. 1 seed in the West while the loser will have to settle for the 2 seed. ... Lyman enters with 2A's top defense, leading the classification in yards allowed (129.4) and points allowed (5.6) and is an impressive +15 in turnover margin. ... Defending state champ Mountain View counters with 2A's second-best offense (318.0) and averages 30.4 ppg. Obviously, something's got to give.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Lyman defensive linemen Rho Mecham, Hansen Bradshaw and Joseph Turner have combined for 18 TFL and 10 sacks. ... QB Carter Smith has completed 46 of 85 passes for 760 yards with 12 TDs and just 3 INT and also has 6 rushing scores. ... Preston Brewer leads the Eagles with 470 rushing yards and has 4 rushing TDs. ... WR McCoy Smith has caught 18 passes for 359 yards and 6 scores.