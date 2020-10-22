Prep football: Week 8 Key Games

Class4A
TODAY: Thunder Basin at Sheridan, 6 p.m.
LAST WEEK: The Bolts pitched a 40-0 shutout at Natrona County; the Broncos shut out visiting Gillette 49-0.
LAST TIME: Sheridan defeated Thunder Basin 35-26 in last year's state championship game. ... The Bolts have won the last two regular-season contests, including 37-30 in 2019. The Broncs lead the all-time series 3-2.
PLAYOFF IMPLICATIONS: The Bolts are the No. 1 seed with a victory, but could fall to the No. 3 seed with a loss. ... The Broncs secure the No. 4 seed and a first-round home game with a victory, but a loss could drop them to the No. 6 seed.
Class 3A
TODAY: Cody at Jackson, 6 p.m.
LAST WEEK: The Broncs (Cody version) shut out Green River 40-0; the Broncs (Jackson version) got a late touchdown to defeat Powell 21-14.
LAST TIME: Cody won 19-15 last year for its 10th victory in the last 12 meetings. ... Cody leads the all-time series 20-8.
PLAYOFF IMPLICATIONS: The winner gets the No. 1 seed out of the West. ... Jackson would be the 2 seed with a loss while Cody would be either the 2 or 3 seed depending on how other games play out.
Class 2A
TODAY: Big Horn at Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m.
LAST WEEK: The Rams pulled away to defeat Tongue River 49-7; the Patriots routed Glenrock 61-8.
LAST TIME: Big Horn won 27-0 last year to improve to 3-0 all-time against Upton-Sundance. ... The Rams have outscored the Patriots 135-27 in the three games.
PLAYOFF IMPLICATIONS: Big Horn could be the East top seed with a victory, but could drop to the 4 seed with a loss and a Wheatland victory over Newcastle. ... A win likely gets Upton-Sundance the No. 3 seed while a loss likely drops them to the 4 seed.
Class 2A
TODAY: Cokeville at Lovell, 6 p.m.
LAST WEEK: The Panthers held on for a 19-14 victory over Big Piney; the Bulldogs rolled to a 57-8 win at Kemmerer.
LAST TIME: This will be the first meeting between Cokeville and Lovell on the gridiron.
PLAYOFF IMPLICATIONS: The winner is the West No. 3 seed; the loser is the No. 4 seed.
Class 1A/6-man
SATURDAY: Burlington at Encampment, 3 p.m.
LAST WEEK: The Huskies blasted Ten Sleep 68-6; the Tigers won 39-28 at Dubois.
LAST TIME: In the only meeting between the teams, Burlington pitched a 21-0 shutout back in 1990.
PLAYOFF IMPLICATIONS: The Huskies need a victory to sneak into the postseason. ... The Tigers could grab their first-ever playoff berth with a win or even with a loss provided Snake River knocks off Farson.
- Series histories and playoff implications courtesy wyoming-football.com
