Prep football: Week 8 Key Games

Class4A

TODAY: Thunder Basin at Sheridan, 6 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Bolts pitched a 40-0 shutout at Natrona County; the Broncos shut out visiting Gillette 49-0.

LAST TIME: Sheridan defeated Thunder Basin 35-26 in last year's state championship game. ... The Bolts have won the last two regular-season contests, including 37-30 in 2019. The Broncs lead the all-time series 3-2.

PLAYOFF IMPLICATIONS: The Bolts are the No. 1 seed with a victory, but could fall to the No. 3 seed with a loss. ... The Broncs secure the No. 4 seed and a first-round home game with a victory, but a loss could drop them to the No. 6 seed.

Class 3A

TODAY: Cody at Jackson, 6 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Broncs (Cody version) shut out Green River 40-0; the Broncs (Jackson version) got a late touchdown to defeat Powell 21-14.

LAST TIME: Cody won 19-15 last year for its 10th victory in the last 12 meetings. ... Cody leads the all-time series 20-8.