Prep football: Week 8 Players to Watch
ISAAC SELL, Laramie: The senior RB leads 4A with 1,546 rushing yards and is coming off a 322-yard, 4-touchdown game against Cheyenne South.

COLTER DAWSON, Jackson: The junior LB has 5 TFL and leads the Broncs in defensive points despite most teams doing all they can to run away from him.

BRANT NELSON, Star Valley: The senior QB has thrown for 1,164 yards and 12 TDs and holds school records for passing yardage and touchdown passes.

PRESTON BREWER, Lyman: The FB/DE fills the stat sheet on both sides of the ball, with 470 rushing yards and 4 TDs to go with 11 TFL and 3 sacks.

TEEGAN LOVE, Saratoga: The senior QB has thrown for 1,208 yards and 17 TDs and has rushed for 905 yards and 8 scores.

