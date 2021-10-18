Prep football: Week 8 Power Poll

4. Star Valley (4-4, not ranked): The Braves are locked in as the 3 seed out of the West so their game at Green River is a final tune-up before the playoffs.

5. Powell (5-3, 3): The Panthers welcome Evanston to town with the West No. 4 seed at stake.

Dropped out: No. 5 Buffalo (5-2).

Class 2A

1. Lyman (8-0, 1): The defending state champs have already secured the top seed in the West ahead of Thursday’s home game against rival Mountain View.

2. Torrington (6-2, 2): With the East No. 1 seed already locked up, the Blazers host Burns to close the regular season.

3. Lovell (6-1, 5): The Bulldogs would grab the West No. 2 seed with a victory at Cokeville.

4. Wheatland (6-2, 4): These Bulldogs have lost two of three and need a win at Newcastle to earn the East No. 2 seed. A loss, along with other scenarios, could mean Wheatland misses the playoffs.

5. Cokeville (5-2, 3): The Panthers still have a shot at the West No. 2 seed if they defeat Lovell, but a loss would drop them to the No. 4 seed.