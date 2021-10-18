Prep football: Week 8 Power Poll

Week 8
Class 4A
1. Rock Springs (7-1, last week 1): A victory at Cheyenne East coupled with a Thunder Basin victory over Sheridan would give the Tigers the No. 1 seed.
2. Cheyenne East (7-1, 2): If the defending state champs defeat Rock Springs they’ll be the No. 1 seed. A loss drops them to the No. 3 seed.
3. Sheridan (7-1, 3): The Broncs also have a path to the top seed – a win at Thunder Basin combined with a Rock Springs victory.
4. Natrona County (5-3, 5): A home victory over winless Cheyenne South and a Sheridan win gives the Mustangs the No. 4 seed and a home playoff game.
5. Thunder Basin (6-2, 4): The Bolts might finish the regular season with the No. 2 seed or they could fall to the No. 5 seed.
Class 3A
1. Cody (7-0, 1): The defending state champs will be the West top seed with a home victory over …
2. Jackson (7-1, 2): The Broncs have the same scenario as Cody, with the loser grabbing the No. 2 seed.
3. Douglas (6-1, 4): The East is there for the Bearcats’ taking if they win at Worland.
4. Star Valley (4-4, not ranked): The Braves are locked in as the 3 seed out of the West so their game at Green River is a final tune-up before the playoffs.
5. Powell (5-3, 3): The Panthers welcome Evanston to town with the West No. 4 seed at stake.
Dropped out: No. 5 Buffalo (5-2).
Class 2A
1. Lyman (8-0, 1): The defending state champs have already secured the top seed in the West ahead of Thursday’s home game against rival Mountain View.
2. Torrington (6-2, 2): With the East No. 1 seed already locked up, the Blazers host Burns to close the regular season.
3. Lovell (6-1, 5): The Bulldogs would grab the West No. 2 seed with a victory at Cokeville.
4. Wheatland (6-2, 4): These Bulldogs have lost two of three and need a win at Newcastle to earn the East No. 2 seed. A loss, along with other scenarios, could mean Wheatland misses the playoffs.
5. Cokeville (5-2, 3): The Panthers still have a shot at the West No. 2 seed if they defeat Lovell, but a loss would drop them to the No. 4 seed.
Class 1A/9-man
1. Pine Bluffs (7-0, 1): The East Conference champs host Moorcroft in their regular-season finale.
2. Shoshoni (6-1, 2): The West Conference champs finish the regular season at Riverside.
3. Rocky Mountain (6-1, 3): The Grizzlies, who secured the West No. 2 seed with their Week 7 win at Wind River, host St. Stephens.
4. Lusk (5-2, 5): The Tigers, who secured the East No. 2 seed with their Week 7 home win over Southeast, play at Saratoga.
5. Wind River (5-2, 4): All the Cougars have to do to claim the No. 3 seed in the West is defeat winless Wyoming Indian.
Class 1A/6-man
1. Snake River (6-0, 1): The West top seed plays at Farson to finish the regular season.
2. Encampment (5-1, 2): The West No. 2 seed plays at Burlington.
3. Hulett (7-0, 3): The East No. 1 seeded Red Devils face Dubois in Ten Sleep in a quarterfinal preview.
4. Meeteetse (4-3, 4): The Longhorns, who are the No. 3 seed out of the West, have a bye week before starting the postseason.
5. Dubois (4-3, 5): The Rams get a test run against their quarterfinal opponent when they take on Hulett in Ten Sleep.