Prep football: Week 8 Power Poll

4. Powell (5-2, 4): The Panthers look to bounce back from a last-minute loss to Jackson when they play at Evanston.

5. Lander (5-2, 5): Locked into the No. 2 seed in the East, the Tigers host a Buffalo team that plays everyone tough.

Class 2A

1. Mountain View (6-1, 1): The defending state champs host Lyman in a game that will determine the No. 1 seed in the West Conference.

2. Upton-Sundance (6-1, 2): The Patriots host East Conference foe Big Horn with their sights set on hosting a playoff game.

3. Lyman (7-1, NR): The Eagles have a chance to win the West for the first time since 2012 with a win at Mountain View.

4. Lovell (5-2, 3): The Bulldogs host Cokeville, with the winner earning the West No. 3 seed and the loser having to settle for the No. 4 seed.

5. Torrington (6-2, 4): The Trailblazers have the week off to prepare for the playoffs after Burns canceled this week’s game because of COVID-19 concerns.

Dropped out: No. 5 Wheatland (6-2).

Class 1A/9-man