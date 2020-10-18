Prep football: Week 8 Power Poll

Week 8
Class 4A
1. Cheyenne East (7-1, last week 1): The T-Birds put their seven-game winning streak on the line when they travel to Rock Springs to take on an improving Tigers team.
2. Thunder Basin (7-1, 3): The Bolts can earn the No. 1 seed for the second year in a row if they can avenge last year’s title-game loss to …
3. Sheridan (5-3, 5): The defending champs will open the playoffs at home if they can defeat Thunder Basin.
4. Rock Springs (5-3, not ranked): The Tigers expect to have their hands full against offensive powerhouse Cheyenne East.
5. Cheyenne Central (6-2, 2): The Tribe will be looking to stop a two-game slide when the play at Laramie.
Dropped out: No. 4 Natrona County (4-4).
Class 3A
1. Jackson (7-1, 1): It’s the Battle of the Broncs when Jackson hosts Cody, with the winner earning the West Conference No. 1 seed and the loser having to settle for the No. 2 seed.
2. Cody (6-1, 3): See above.
3. Douglas (6-0, 2): The Bearcats have a chance to run the table in the East Conference with a home victory over Worland.
4. Powell (5-2, 4): The Panthers look to bounce back from a last-minute loss to Jackson when they play at Evanston.
5. Lander (5-2, 5): Locked into the No. 2 seed in the East, the Tigers host a Buffalo team that plays everyone tough.
Class 2A
1. Mountain View (6-1, 1): The defending state champs host Lyman in a game that will determine the No. 1 seed in the West Conference.
2. Upton-Sundance (6-1, 2): The Patriots host East Conference foe Big Horn with their sights set on hosting a playoff game.
3. Lyman (7-1, NR): The Eagles have a chance to win the West for the first time since 2012 with a win at Mountain View.
4. Lovell (5-2, 3): The Bulldogs host Cokeville, with the winner earning the West No. 3 seed and the loser having to settle for the No. 4 seed.
5. Torrington (6-2, 4): The Trailblazers have the week off to prepare for the playoffs after Burns canceled this week’s game because of COVID-19 concerns.
Dropped out: No. 5 Wheatland (6-2).
Class 1A/9-man
1. Southeast (7-0, 1): Having already clinched the top spot in the East, the Cyclones look to keep their perfect season intact when they play at Wright.
2. Rocky Mountain (6-0, 2): The West No. 1-seeded Grizzlies have a week off to prepare for the postseason.
3. Shoshoni (5-2, 4): The Wranglers put their five-game winning streak on the line when they host Riverside, with the winner earning the West No. 3 seed.
4. Lusk (5-2, 3): After back-to-back losses, the Tigers will look to get back on track with a home game against Saratoga.
5. Pine Bluffs (4-3, 5): The Hornets’ final tune-up before the playoffs is a road game at Moorcroft.
Class 1A/6-man
1. Farson (7-0, 1): With the West No. 1 seed secured, the Pronghorns take their unbeaten streak to Snake River to take on the rival Rattlers.
2. Meeteetse (6-1, 2): The Longhorns, locked in as the No. 2 seed out of the West, host Cody’s junior varsity squad.
3. Kaycee (6-1, 3): The East champion Buckaroos host Hanna to close the regular season.
4. Encampment (4-2, 4): The Tigers host Burlington with a chance to lock up the No. 3 seed in the West.
5. Snake River (4-3, 5): The defending state champs host a Farson team clicking on all cylinders.
