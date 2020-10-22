Prep football: Week 8 predictions

Cheyenne Central at Laramie
Cheyenne East at Rock Springs
Kelly Walsh at Gillette
Natrona County at Cheyenne South
Thunder Basin at Sheridan
Cody at Jackson
Big Horn at Upton-Sundance
Lyman at Mountain View
Cokeville at Lovell
Burlington at Encampment
Jack's picks (LAST WEEK: 8-2; OVERALL: 57-13): Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Thunder Basin, Jackson, Upton-Sundance, Mountain View, Cokeville, Encampment.
Sal's picks (LAST WEEK: 7-3, OVERALL: 41-19): Cheyenne Central, Rock Springs, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Thunder Basin, Jackson, Upton-Sundance, Lyman, Cokeville, Encampment.
