Prep football: Week 8 predictions
Prep football: Week 8 predictions

Cheyenne Central at Laramie

Cheyenne East at Rock Springs

Kelly Walsh at Gillette

Natrona County at Cheyenne South

Thunder Basin at Sheridan

Cody at Jackson

Big Horn at Upton-Sundance

Lyman at Mountain View

Cokeville at Lovell

Burlington at Encampment

Jack's picks (LAST WEEK: 8-2; OVERALL: 57-13): Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Thunder Basin, Jackson, Upton-Sundance, Mountain View, Cokeville, Encampment.

Sal's picks (LAST WEEK: 7-3, OVERALL: 41-19): Cheyenne Central, Rock Springs, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Thunder Basin, Jackson, Upton-Sundance, Lyman, Cokeville, Encampment.

Jack Nowlin
Sally Ann Shurmur

Shurmur
Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

