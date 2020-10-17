 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep football: Week 8 schedule
View Comments
agate

Prep football: Week 8 schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

Week 8

Friday

Class 4A

Cheyenne Central at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne East at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Gillette, 6 p.m.

Natrona County at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Thunder Basin at Sheridan, 6 p.m.

Class 3A East

Buffalo at Lander, 6 p.m.

Riverton at Rawlins, 6 p.m.

Worland at Douglas, 7 p.m.

Class 3A West

Cody at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Green River at Star Valley, 6 p.m.

Powell at Evanston, 6 p.m.

Class 2A East

Glenrock at Tongue River, noon

Big Horn at Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m. (at Sundance)

Newcastle at Wheatland, 6 p.m.

Torrington at Burns, canceled (Torrington wins by forfeit)

Class 2A West

Kemmerer at Big Piney, 2 p.m.

Lyman at Mountain View, 3 p.m.

Thermopolis at Pinedale, 5 p.m.

Cokeville at Lovell, 6 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man East

Saratoga at Lusk, 5 p.m.

Pine Bluffs at Moorcroft, 6 p.m.

Southeast at Wright, 7 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man West

Riverside at Shoshoni, 5 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Greybull, 5 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man East

Hanna at Kaycee, 1 p.m.

Saturday

Class 1A/6-man East

NSI Academy at Hulett, noon

Guernsey at Midwest, 2 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man West

Dubois at Ten Sleep, 2 p.m.

Farson at Snake River, 2 p.m.

Burlington at Encampment, 3 p.m.

Inter-class

Cody JV at Meeteetse, 2 p.m. (6-man)

Open: Rocky Mountain, Wind River.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News