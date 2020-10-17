Prep football: Week 8 schedule

Week 8
Friday
Class 4A
Cheyenne Central at Laramie, 6 p.m.
Cheyenne East at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Gillette, 6 p.m.
Natrona County at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Sheridan, 6 p.m.
Class 3A East
Buffalo at Lander, 6 p.m.
Riverton at Rawlins, 6 p.m.
Worland at Douglas, 7 p.m.
Class 3A West
Cody at Jackson, 6 p.m.
Green River at Star Valley, 6 p.m.
Powell at Evanston, 6 p.m.
Class 2A East
Glenrock at Tongue River, noon
Big Horn at Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m. (at Sundance)
Newcastle at Wheatland, 6 p.m.
Torrington at Burns, canceled (Torrington wins by forfeit)
Class 2A West
Kemmerer at Big Piney, 2 p.m.
Lyman at Mountain View, 3 p.m.
Thermopolis at Pinedale, 5 p.m.
Cokeville at Lovell, 6 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man East
Saratoga at Lusk, 5 p.m.
Pine Bluffs at Moorcroft, 6 p.m.
Southeast at Wright, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man West
Riverside at Shoshoni, 5 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Greybull, 5 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man East
Hanna at Kaycee, 1 p.m.
Saturday
Class 1A/6-man East
NSI Academy at Hulett, noon
Guernsey at Midwest, 2 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man West
Dubois at Ten Sleep, 2 p.m.
Farson at Snake River, 2 p.m.
Burlington at Encampment, 3 p.m.
Inter-class
Cody JV at Meeteetse, 2 p.m. (6-man)
Open: Rocky Mountain, Wind River.
