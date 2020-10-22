Prep football: Week 8 Storylines

EYES ON THE PLAYOFFS: Although a number of teams are playing for playoff seeding this weekend, only four of the 40 postseason spots are up for grabs across all five classifications. ... In the 3A West, Powell, Star Valley and Green River are all fighting for the final two playoff spots. ... In the 9-man West, Greybull and Wind River are vying for the final playoff berth. ... And in the 6-man West, Encampment, Snake River and Burlington are competing for the final two spots.

STREAKING (PLAYOFF VERSION): Natrona County has qualified for the postseason 29 years in a row (1992-2020) while Cokeville has a 28-year streak (1993-2020). ... Big Horn (22, 1999-2020) and Douglas (19, 2002-20) also have lengthy streaks, while Kaycee (2009-20), Upton-Sundance (2012-20) and Thunder Basin (2017-20) have advanced to the postseason every year they have fielded a team. ... On the flip side, Encampment is in position to make the postseason for the first time in program history. ... Moorcroft, which was ineligible for the playoffs this year, last played in the postseason in 2008.

RUNNING WILD: Laramie running back Isaac Sell had his most-productive game of the season in last week's win over Cheyenne South. The senior rushed for 322 yards and 4 touchdowns to help the Plainsmen clinch a playoff berth. Sell now has 1,546 rushing yards to lead all of 11-man. ... Jackson's Brody Hasenack has run for 1,475 yards and his 350-yard effort against Riverton on Sept. 18 was the sixth-best mark in state history, according to wyoming-football.com. ... Other standouts this season have been Thunder Basin's Jaxon Pikula (1,314 yards and 16 TDs); Saratoga's Teegan Love (506 yards and 5 TDs in a 9-man victory over Lingle-Fort Laramie); and Lusk's Drake Lamp, who has rushed for 2,105 yards and 27 scores in 9-man.

