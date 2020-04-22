Rawlins senior Connor Mendez conquers injuries to live college football dream

He was told by his physical therapist that the young Outlaw should be open-minded. Basically, the adult in the room was trying to make the teenage football fan aware there was no guarantee after three knee surgeries that he’d ever get the chance to play football again.

“It was a rough time because I didn’t know if I would be able to do what I loved,” Mendez said. “It definitely motivated me. It took a lot from me, athletically, but I don’t think my motivation would be where it’s at without those obstacles.”

He started hesitantly — worried about injury again. It took the first week of practice for him to play at full speed again and completely unencumbered.

“With that kind of chip and thinking he couldn’t take anything for granted,” McSpadden explained, “he reacted to things differently.”

Mendez was an explosive receiver who dropped only a handful of passes — one of which came in the rain. That one’s still eaten at him despite his 92.2 yards per game, 56 receptions and six touchdowns for the season. On defense he played safety unafraid of making contact, leading the Outlaws with 15.8 defensive points per game while averaging 8.0 tackles per game as a safety.