Riverside in search of new head football coach after Mendenhall steps down

Greg Mendenhall resigned as the head football coach at Riverside earlier this month, meaning the Rebels will have their third head coach in three years for the 2021 season. The move was first reported by wyoming-football.com.
Mendenhall went 2-7 in his only year at Riverside, leading the team to the Class 1A/9-man playoffs. The Rebels, who finished fourth in the West Conference, lost 63-6 to eventual state champion Southeast in the quarterfinals.
It marked Riverside's first trip to the postseason since 2015. The Rebels haven't won a playoff game since 2011.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.