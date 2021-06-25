Riverside in search of new head football coach after Mendenhall steps down

Greg Mendenhall resigned as the head football coach at Riverside earlier this month, meaning the Rebels will have their third head coach in three years for the 2021 season. The move was first reported by wyoming-football.com.

Mendenhall went 2-7 in his only year at Riverside, leading the team to the Class 1A/9-man playoffs. The Rebels, who finished fourth in the West Conference, lost 63-6 to eventual state champion Southeast in the quarterfinals.

It marked Riverside's first trip to the postseason since 2015. The Rebels haven't won a playoff game since 2011.

