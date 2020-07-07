You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Riverside is expected to name Greg Mendenhall its head football coach
View Comments
PREP FOOTBALL

Riverside is expected to name Greg Mendenhall its head football coach

{{featured_button_text}}
RiversideButton.jpg

Greg Mendenhall is set to take over as the new head football coach at Riverside. The news was first reported on the wyofootball.com website.

Mendenhall, who spent the past two years coaching the Riverside Middle School team, takes over for Sam Buck, who resigned after leading the Rebels for six-plus years. Buck took over the program midway through the 2013 season and compiled a 26-33 record, including a 5-3 mark last year in Class 1A/6-man. Riverside qualified for the playoffs three consecutive years (2013-15) under Buck, but was ineligible for the postseason the past four seasons.

Mendenhall previously coached 6-man football in Terry, Montana, according to wyofootbal.com.

Riverside is scheduled to compete in the Class 1A/9-man West Conference this fall.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News