Riverside is expected to name Greg Mendenhall its head football coach

Greg Mendenhall is set to take over as the new head football coach at Riverside. The news was first reported on the wyofootball.com website.

Mendenhall, who spent the past two years coaching the Riverside Middle School team, takes over for Sam Buck, who resigned after leading the Rebels for six-plus years. Buck took over the program midway through the 2013 season and compiled a 26-33 record, including a 5-3 mark last year in Class 1A/6-man. Riverside qualified for the playoffs three consecutive years (2013-15) under Buck, but was ineligible for the postseason the past four seasons.