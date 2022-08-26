Rock Springs football rolls over Kelly Walsh in season opener for both teams

After finishing as Class 4A state runner-up last season, Rock Springs came into this season with a lot of new faces on both sides of the ball. The Tigers' youngsters looked ready to make another deep playoff run Friday night, rolling to a 42-7 victory over Kelly Walsh at Harry Geldien Stadium.

Junior quarterback Michael Faigl, making his first start for Rock Springs, threw for 125 yards and three touchdowns to offset a pick-six that briefly gave the Trojans hope late in the first quarter.

Rock Springs took advantage of excellent field position on its opening drive, needing just eight plays to cover 37 yards. Sophomore Sam Thornhill capped the drive with a 1-yard dive for a 7-0 lead with 5:25 remaining in the first quarter.

The Trojans' next drive ended in disaster when its punter was unable to handle the snap near the goal line and the Tigers' Brycen Coombs fell on the ball in the end zone for a 14-0 advantage with 3:42 to play in the opening quarter.

Kelly Walsh showed some signs of life on its next possession, picking up a first down and getting the ball to the 40 before having to punt. The Trojans then got the break they needed when Brant Blocker stepped in front of a Faigl pass and returned it 20 yards untouched for a touchdown to cut the Rock Springs lead to 14-7 with 17 seconds remaining in the quarter.

Following back-to-back punts, Rock Springs took over at its own 36 and went 74 yards in nine plays to push its lead to 21-7. The Trojans had a couple of opportunities to stop the drive but a roughing-the-passer penalty gave the Tigers a first down and tipped a pass at the goal line that ended in a 10-yard touchdown catch for Saben Carlsen.

Turns out Rock Springs was just getting warmed up.

The Tigers scored on its first three drives of the second half to open a 42-7 advantage. Goodness Okere got things started when he took a slant from Faigl and took it 48 yards to the end zone. Thornhill capped the second drive with a 4-yard scoring burst and Carlsen scored his second touchdown on a 4-yard catch in the end zone.

Rock Springs hosts Thunder Basin next Friday while Kelly Walsh will travel to Cheyenne Central.