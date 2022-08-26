 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
PREP FOOTBALL

Rock Springs football rolls over Kelly Walsh in season opener for both teams

  • Updated
  • 0
Kelly Walsh Home Opener

Rock Springs' Saben Carlsen gets lifted by Ethan Saunders after catching a touchdown pass in the Tigers' 42-7 victory over Kelly Walsh on Friday at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

After finishing as Class 4A state runner-up last season, Rock Springs came into this season with a lot of new faces on both sides of the ball. The Tigers' youngsters looked ready to make another deep playoff run Friday night, rolling to a 42-7 victory over Kelly Walsh at Harry Geldien Stadium.

Junior quarterback Michael Faigl, making his first start for Rock Springs, threw for 125 yards and three touchdowns to offset a pick-six that briefly gave the Trojans hope late in the first quarter.

Rock Springs took advantage of excellent field position on its opening drive, needing just eight plays to cover 37 yards. Sophomore Sam Thornhill capped the drive with a 1-yard dive for a 7-0 lead with 5:25 remaining in the first quarter.

The Trojans' next drive ended in disaster when its punter was unable to handle the snap near the goal line and the Tigers' Brycen Coombs fell on the ball in the end zone for a 14-0 advantage with 3:42 to play in the opening quarter.

People are also reading…

Kelly Walsh showed some signs of life on its next possession, picking up a first down and getting the ball to the 40 before having to punt. The Trojans then got the break they needed when Brant Blocker stepped in front of a Faigl pass and returned it 20 yards untouched for a touchdown to cut the Rock Springs lead to 14-7 with 17 seconds remaining in the quarter.

Following back-to-back punts, Rock Springs took over at its own 36 and went 74 yards in nine plays to push its lead to 21-7. The Trojans had a couple of opportunities to stop the drive but a roughing-the-passer penalty gave the Tigers a first down and tipped a pass at the goal line that ended in a 10-yard touchdown catch for Saben Carlsen.

Turns out Rock Springs was just getting warmed up.

The Tigers scored on its first three drives of the second half to open a 42-7 advantage. Goodness Okere got things started when he took a slant from Faigl and took it 48 yards to the end zone. Thornhill capped the second drive with a 4-yard scoring burst and Carlsen scored his second touchdown on a 4-yard catch in the end zone.

Rock Springs hosts Thunder Basin next Friday while Kelly Walsh will travel to Cheyenne Central.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Audi to join Formula 1 from the 2026 season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News