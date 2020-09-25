Rock Springs runs over Natrona County on Homecoming

With Collin Madsen doing most of the damage, Rock Springs drove 96 yards in just 10 plays, with Jacob Eddy taking a hand-off from Brock Bider and running up the middle for a 13-yard touchdown with 2 minutes, 1 second remaining in the half. Madsen, who finished with more than 150 yards on the ground, carried seven times for 63 yards on the drive.

The Tigers made it a 13-0 game on the first drive of the second half. After an incompletion on the first play of the drive, Rock Springs turned to its ground game, with junior quarterback Brock Bider capping a 11-play, 80-yard drive with a 1-yard sneak with 7:56 to play in the third quarter.

The Mustangs' next drive proved to be a costly one as Taubert was injured on a run and had to be replaced by junior signal-caller Tyler Hill. Taubert's loss also meant Natrona County had to go with backup punter Avery Cox, who mishandled the snap on his first attempt and Rock Springs recovered at the Mustang's 16. Taubert returned to the game on NC's next drive, but pulled up lame while throwing a pass and was done for the night.

But the Natrona County defense kept it a two-score game when Madsen was stopped for no gain on a fourth-and-1 play.