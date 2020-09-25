Rock Springs runs over Natrona County on Homecoming

All the momentum the Natrona County football team had gained in winning its last two games came to a crashing halt Friday.
Rock Springs shut down the Mustangs' rushing game after the opening possession and the Tigers escaped with a 21-7 victory at Cheney Alumni Field on Homecoming for Natrona County.
The Tigers (2-3) built a 13-0 lead and scored on a pick-six midway through the fourth quarter after the Mustangs had cut the advantage to 13-7.
It was Rock Springs' first win over Natrona County in Casper since 2001 and its first at Cheney Alumni Field since the 1997 playoffs. The 2001 game was played at Kelly Walsh's Harry Geldien Stadium because of construction at Natrona County High School.
Natrona County (2-3) looked to be in position to take the early lead after putting together an impressive opening drive. The Mustangs drove from their own 20 to the Rock Springs' 11 before a 15-yard penalty put them behind the sticks. Braxton Bundy then carried for a 5-yard gain before back-to-back incompletions. On fourth down, Harrison Taubert was sacked for an 8-yard loss and the Tigers took possession at their own 29.
The teams then traded punts before Natrona County senior defensive end D'Anthony Smith jumped on a fumble to give the Mustangs the ball at the Rock Springs 45. But Natrona County was unable to move the ball and was forced to punt.
With Collin Madsen doing most of the damage, Rock Springs drove 96 yards in just 10 plays, with Jacob Eddy taking a hand-off from Brock Bider and running up the middle for a 13-yard touchdown with 2 minutes, 1 second remaining in the half. Madsen, who finished with more than 150 yards on the ground, carried seven times for 63 yards on the drive.
The Tigers made it a 13-0 game on the first drive of the second half. After an incompletion on the first play of the drive, Rock Springs turned to its ground game, with junior quarterback Brock Bider capping a 11-play, 80-yard drive with a 1-yard sneak with 7:56 to play in the third quarter.
The Mustangs' next drive proved to be a costly one as Taubert was injured on a run and had to be replaced by junior signal-caller Tyler Hill. Taubert's loss also meant Natrona County had to go with backup punter Avery Cox, who mishandled the snap on his first attempt and Rock Springs recovered at the Mustang's 16. Taubert returned to the game on NC's next drive, but pulled up lame while throwing a pass and was done for the night.
But the Natrona County defense kept it a two-score game when Madsen was stopped for no gain on a fourth-and-1 play.
The Mustangs finally got on the board early in the fourth quarter when Hill scored from 1-yard out, with Ben Hoppens' extra point cutting the margin to 13-7. The drive started at the Rock Springs' 12 thanks to a 35-yard punt return by Kaeden Wilcox.
The Natrona County defense got the ball back a few minutes later when senior defensive back Nolan Valdez picked off a Bider pass at the Mustangs' 20.
But Natrona County quickly returned the favor when Eddy stepped in front of Hill's short pass to the flat and returned it 31 yards for the game-sealing touchdown with 6:12 remaining.
The Mustangs appeared to have made it a one-possession game again on the next drive on a 38-yard run by Bundy. A holding call negated the score, however, and the Mustangs' final drive ended when Hill was tackled 2 yards short of a first down.
Rock Springs took over and ran out the clock as the Tigers celebrated snapping a three-game losing streak.
The Mustangs will look to get back on the winning track next week when they host defending state champion Sheridan. The Broncs lost 16-14 to Cheyenne East on Friday.
