Rosters announced for 2021 Shrine Bowl

The rosters for the 2021 Shrine Bowl were released late Wednesday and Class 4A state champion Cheyenne East and 4A runner-up Thunder Basin led the way with five selections apiece. Class 3A state champ had four players selected while 2A champ Lyman had three players named to the team. Class 1A/9-man champ Southeast and 6-man winner Farson each had one player selected.

In all, there were 72 players selected – 36 for both the North and South teams – by North head coach Matt McFadden (Cody) and South head coach Brent Walk and their respective staffs. This year’s game is scheduled for June 12 at Natrona County’s Cheney Alumni Field.

Cheyenne East will be represented by record-setting quarterback Graedyn Buell, wide receivers/defensive backs Jackson Hesford and Jake Rayl, offensive lineman Dakota Heckman and defensive lineman Julian Vigil.

They’ll be joined on the South team by, among others, Lyman’s Preston Brewer, Hansen Bradshaw and Joseph Turner; Southeast’s Harrison Hall; Farson’s Parker Clawson; and University of Wyoming signee Andrew Johnson from Cheyenne Central. Laramie offensive lineman Mathew, Micah and Michael Maiava will be the first set of triplets to play in the Shrine Bowl.