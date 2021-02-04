 Skip to main content
Rosters announced for 2021 Shrine Bowl
PREP FOOTBALL

Rosters announced for 2021 Shrine Bowl

Graedyn Buell vs Thunder Basin

Cheyenne East quarterback Graedyn Buell throws downfield during the Class 4A state championship game against Thunder Basin on Nov. 14, 2020 at Okie Blanchard Stadium in Cheyenne.

 Michael Cummo, Wyoming Tribune Eagle

The rosters for the 2021 Shrine Bowl were released late Wednesday and Class 4A state champion Cheyenne East and 4A runner-up Thunder Basin led the way with five selections apiece. Class 3A state champ had four players selected while 2A champ Lyman had three players named to the team. Class 1A/9-man champ Southeast and 6-man winner Farson each had one player selected.

In all, there were 72 players selected – 36 for both the North and South teams – by North head coach Matt McFadden (Cody) and South head coach Brent Walk and their respective staffs. This year’s game is scheduled for June 12 at Natrona County’s Cheney Alumni Field.

Cheyenne East will be represented by record-setting quarterback Graedyn Buell, wide receivers/defensive backs Jackson Hesford and Jake Rayl, offensive lineman Dakota Heckman and defensive lineman Julian Vigil.

They’ll be joined on the South team by, among others, Lyman’s Preston Brewer, Hansen Bradshaw and Joseph Turner; Southeast’s Harrison Hall; Farson’s Parker Clawson; and University of Wyoming signee Andrew Johnson from Cheyenne Central. Laramie offensive lineman Mathew, Micah and Michael Maiava will be the first set of triplets to play in the Shrine Bowl.

For the North squad, Cody’s selections are Nic Talich, Keaton Stone, Cody Phillips and Caleb Pryor. Thunder Basin will be represented by running back Jaxon Pikula, linebacker Michael Coleman, tight end Dyse Shepherd, and offensive lineman River Brisko and Scott O’Dell.

The host Mustangs had three players selected – running back Braxton Bundy and linemen Jace George and Brady Dutcher – while Kelly Walsh’s Dom Jahr and Reno Watson were also named to the North team.

The North has won the last seven games and leads the all-time series 25-18-3.

Shrine Bowl Rosters

South

BIG PINEY: Kaden Raza; CHEYENNE CENTRAL: Andrew Johnson, Carter Lobatos, Jimmy Koenig, Joey Kostelecky; CHEYENNE EAST: Graedyn Buell, Jackson Hesford, Jake Rayl, Julian Vigil, Dakota Heckman; COKEVILLE: Nate Barnes; DOUGLAS: Kody Micke, Gabe Borman; EVANSTON: Jagger Mitchell; FARSON: Parker Clawson; GREEN RIVER: Seth White; LARAMIE: Mathew Maiava, Micah Maiava, Michael Maiava; LUSK: Drake Lamp; LYMAN: Hansen Bradshaw, Preston Brewer, Joseph Turner; MOUNTAIN VIEW: Hunter Meeks, Ashton Schofield; PINEDALE: Colby White; ROCK SPRINGS: AJ Kelly, Collin Madsen; SARATOGA: Noah Rimmer; SOUTHEAST: Harrison Hall; STAR VALLEY: Brant Nelson, Gabe Nield, Ja’Aren Smith; TORRINGTON: Dylan Dreiling, Cody Pierce; WHEATLAND: Adam Suko.

North

BIG HORN: Winfield Loomis; BUFFALO: Hyrum Hatch; CODY: Cody Phillips, Caleb Pryor, Keaton Stone, Nic Talich; GILLETTE: Kaden Race; JACKSON: Sam Lopeman; KELLY WALSH: Dom Jahr, Reno Watson; LANDER: Eli Mazurie, Jack Sweeney; LOVELL: CJ Lindsay; MEETEETSE: Hadley Abarr; NATRONA COUNTY: Braxton Bundy, Brady Dutcher, Jace George; POWELL: Riley Bennett, Jesse Trotter, Kadden Trotter; RIVERTON: Damon DeVries; ROCKY MOUNTAIN: Tyler Banks; SHERIDAN: Quinton Mangus, Kyle Meinecke, Justin Vela; SHOSHONI: Tryston Truempler; THERMOPOLIS: Logan Cole, Remington Ferree; THUNDER BASIN: River Brisko, Michael Coleman, Scott O’Dell, Jaxon Pikula, Dyse Shepherd; UPTON/SUNDANCE: Wyatt Gillespie, Brad Kruger; WORLAND: Rudy Sanford.

