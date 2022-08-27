Season opener has Kelly Walsh, Rock Springs football trending in opposite directions

Kelly Walsh's first offensive play from scrimmage resulted in a five-yard loss for a delay-of-game penalty. Unfortunately, things didn't get much better for the Trojans after that in a 42-7 home loss to Rock Springs on Friday night in the season opener for both teams.

“Our execution was very poor on both sides of the ball,” KW head coach Aaron Makelky said. “The tempo … getting stuff going on offense from the get-go was not good. We had flashes of good on defense and special teams, but the offense has a lot to improve on.”

Kelly Walsh had just two positive-yardage plays in its first two drives, the second of which ended with a Rock Springs touchdown after Brycen Coombs recovered a muffed punt snap in the end zone to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead.

Overall, Kelly Walsh had 16 plays that resulted in either no gain or lost yardage. Senior quarterback Gibson Sasser, who was under pressure most of the night, was sacked seven times and finished with -27 yards rushing.

“We put a big emphasis on our pressure packages this fall camp so I was really pleased with the way those guys got after the quarterback,” Rock Springs head coach Mark Lenhardt said. “We knew they had a young line so when we were able to get them behind the sticks we could pin our ears back and get after them.”

With three new starters on the offensive line, the Trojans struggled to move the ball with any consistency. They finished with just seven first downs, four of which came on their final two possessions when the game was out of reach.

After quarterback Michael Faigl hit Saben Carlsen on a 10-yard touchdown pass to give Rock Springs a 21-7 lead with 5:09 remaining in the first half, Kelly Walsh junior Vance Broadway returned the ensuing kickoff to the Tigers’ 34-yard line to seemingly give the Trojans some life. A 14-yard pass to sophomore Brant Blocker moved the ball to the 20, but back-to-back sacks pushed them back to the 31. The Trojans had to settle for a 42-yard field-goal attempt that failed to reach the end zone.

“We worked on our pressures all week and we’ve just got some dudes up front,” said Rock Springs senior lineman Carter McBurnett, who spent a majority of the night in the KW backfield. “We’ve got some strong guys inside and we worked our leverage and we got home.”

McBurnett, an all-state selection last year when Rock Springs finished as the Class 4A runner-up, also helped the Tigers control the line of scrimmage on offense. Not counting penalties, Rock Springs lost yardage on just three plays, all of which came in the first half.

Faigl, who was making his first start at quarterback, and six running backs combined to rush for nearly 200 yards. The junior also completed 9 of 15 passes for 125 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. He was at his best in the second half when he was 6-of-9 for 95 yards and two scores and led the Tigers to touchdowns on their first three possessions of the half.

“I was definitely nervous at first,” he admitted. “We have a lot of juniors playing so I think we all were. In the first half we were definitely going too fast, but we came out in the second half and settled down and played a lot better.”

On Rock Springs’ first drive of the second half, Faigl connected with junior receiver Goodness Okere on a quick slant for a 48-yard touchdown. Okere was able to beat the KW defender at the line and, with no help deep, he easily outraced the defense to the end zone.

The Tigers added a 4-yard touchdown run from sophomore Sam Thornhill — his second TD of the game — and a 4-yard scoring strike from Faigl to junior Kael Anderson to cap the scoring.

“I thought we were a little nervous early,” Lenhardt said. “I think it took us a half to adjust to some of the things they were doing. But I think we’re only going to improve from here.”

Makelky believes the same is true for the Trojans, who had won four of their previous five season openers.

“We’ve got a lot of new faces,” he said. “We’re starting two sophomores, so guys that played freshmen games last year are playing varsity the first week. They’ve got to mature fast, but there’s a lot to build on.”

While Sasser was under duress all game, he did manage to throw for almost 100 yards and nearly led the Trojans into the end zone in the final seconds. Boyce ran well with limited opportunities and sophomore Brant Blocker made plays on both sides of the ball, including a 20-yard pick-six late in the first quarter for KW’s only touchdown.

Kelly Walsh senior wide receiver/defensive back Erich Hulshizer was obviously disappointed with the loss, but made an effort to keep things in perspective.

“This was the first varsity game for a lot of our players so we have to take this as a learning experience,” he said. “We have some stuff to work on for sure, but we saw some positives.”

The Trojans will need more of those positives next week when they travel to Cheyenne Central to take on the Indians, who lost to defending state champion Sheridan 24-21 on a last-second field goal. Rock Springs, meanwhile, will host Thunder Basin, which opened with a 42-0 shutout of Cheyenne South.