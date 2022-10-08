Sheridan continues to progress as it rolls to big win over Kelly Walsh

Colson Coon did a little bit of everything for Sheridan on Friday night.

The state's reigning Gatorade Player of the Year rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown, caught a 17-yard touchdown pass, stripped the ball from a Kelly Walsh runner and returned it for a 35-yard score and kicked four extra points. And then the senior led the Broncs into the halftime locker room.

Coon's big night, combined with five Kelly Walsh turnovers, resulted in a 48-13 victory for the undefeated Broncs (7-0) at Harry Geldien Stadium.

“Anytime you can get turnovers, especially four in one half, we just feed off that,” Sheridan head coach Jeff Mowry said. “We got the ball in great field position and then we made plays. It was a great start for us.”

Fast starts are nothing new to Sheridan this season. Other than last week against Cheyenne East, when the T-Birds scored the first 14 points and led 17-14 at the half before the Broncs rallied for a 42-39 victory, Sheridan has led at the half in every game.

The defending state champions led Kelly Walsh 34-0 at the intermission Friday thanks to Coon’s three touchdowns and two TD passes from senior quarterback Cael Gilbertson to junior Dane Steel.

Sheridan took the opening kickoff and promptly went 80 yards in four plays, with Gilbertson connecting with a wide-open Steel for a 50-yard touchdown for a 6-0 lead.

The Trojans (1-6) put together a solid drive on their first possession as they moved to the Sheridan 42-yard line before disaster struck in the form of 6-foot-5, 210-pound Sheridan defensive end Alex Haswell. The junior was unblocked on the edge and sacked Kelly Walsh quarterback Gibson Sasser, who fumbled on the play.

The Broncs took advantage as Coon capped the five-play, 49-yard drive with a 6-yard scoring run. His extra point pushed the lead to 13-0 late in the opening quarter.

“Getting turnovers was a big key tonight because we haven’t been doing that as often this year,” Coon said. “We emphasized that this week and we went out there and focused on that and made a couple happen.”

The Broncs’ 14th consecutive victory dating back to last year – and 17th in a row against the Trojans – was a welcome respite after being pushed to the limit the past three weeks in wins over East, Thunder Basin (34-27) and Rock Springs (39-28).

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, Mowry believes his team is rounding into form. After all, the Broncs returned just three players – Coon, Steel and senior Mathew Ketner – who had extensive varsity experience entering the season.

“Now we’re an experienced team and it’s showing,” Mowry noted. “And out coaches understand how to get our guys in a position to be successful.”

Gilbertson is a prime example. After missing last year with a knee injury, the senior has developed into a solid starting quarterback for the state’s top-ranked team. He completed 8 of 10 passes for 143 yards and rushed five times for 35 yards against Kelly Walsh. His three touchdown passes Friday – he added a 66-yard scoring strike to Dominick Berrettini to open the second half to go along with his two TD passes to Steel – increased his season total to nine with just two interceptions.

“The first couple of weeks I was still learning,” Gilbertson said. “But I’m getting more comfortable and it’s nice to have some varsity experience under my belt.”

Having Coon, who has now rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and has 20 total touchdowns on the season, in the backfield definitely helps.

“As an offense as a whole it’s nice to know that we can rely on him,” Gilbertson admitted.

As good as Coon has been on the field, Mowry is even more impressed with how he handles himself in the locker room and off the field.

“I’m really proud of the way he’s matured,” Mowry said. “He’s really a humble young man and has stepped up and become a good leader on this football team.

“And he’ll be the first to tell you that it doesn’t happen without those guys blocking. It’s our up-front five, it’s our receivers on the edge setting the tone. And when we can get him through that first level and he’s in open space he’s hard to tackle.”

For Kelly Walsh, the path to the playoffs continues to get tougher. The Trojans likely need to defeat either Thunder Basin (4-3) or Cheyenne East (6-1) the next two weeks to reach the postseason.

The KW coaching staff might have gotten a glimpse into the future in the second half. Seeing his first varsity action at running back, sophomore Mekhi Bovee had a 56-yard touchdown run in the second half and sophomore quarterback Xavier Harris played the second half in place of senior starter Gibson Sasser.

In the end, though, the Trojans were no match for the still-improving Broncs.

“We’re not always the biggest, the fastest or the strongest, but they go out there and get it done,” Mowry said. “Hopefully we can keep it going.”