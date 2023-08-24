War Memorial Stadium might be home to the Wyoming Cowboys, but the Sheridan Broncs have made it their home away from home.

Since the Wyoming State High School Football Championship games were moved to War Memorial in 2009 — all five title games in 2020 were played at host stadiums because of the pandemic — Sheridan has finished its season at the venerable stadium 10 times. Even more impressive is the fact the Broncs have won eight Class 4A state championships during that time.

The next most frequent visitor in the 4A ranks is Natrona County, which has a 4-3 record at War Memorial. Cheyenne East (1-2) and Gillette (0-3) are the only other 4A programs that have played more than one game there. Cheyenne Central, Rock Springs and Thunder Basin are all 0-1 at War Memorial.

In the smaller classifications, Big Horn leads the way with eight trips (5-3), followed by Star Valley and Snake River (both 5-1) and Cokeville (4-2).

So what is Sheridan’s secret to gridiron success?

It’s nor just a numbers game. After all, Sheridan annually has the smallest average daily membership (ADM) among the 10 4A football schools, according to the Wyoming High School Activities Association website. Sheridan’s ADM for the 2023-24 school year is 1,149.04. Laramie is No. 9 (1,176.56) and Kelly Walsh is No. 1 (2,003.91). Neither the Plainsmen nor the Trojans have ever finished a season at War Memorial.

Coaching has undoubtedly played a big role.

When Don Julian, who won four Class 3A state titles at Riverton (1994, 1997-99), was named the Sheridan head coach prior to the 2007 season the program was in a much different place. The Broncs had had eight consecutive losing seasons and hadn’t won a playoff games since 1997.

Julian led the Broncs to a 5-4 record his first year, although they failed to qualify for the playoffs. They reached the semifinals the following year and won the state championship in 2009 — the program’s first in 24 years — at War Memorial.

The title began an unprecedented run of success. In the past 14 years Sheridan is 139-25 overall and 32-6 in the playoffs.

When Julian stepped down as head coach following the 2017 state championship — the program’s third in a row — he handed the reins to longtime assistant Jeff Mowry, who was an all-state quarterback for Julian at Riverton.

“He just understands how to make teams work together,” Mowry said of Julian following the Broncs’ victory over Rock Springs in the 2021 state championship game.

“I can’t say enough about the culture of Sheridan football,” assistant coach Kevin Rizer added. “Coach Julian started it, but Coach Mowry is carrying it through. It’s our boys that believe in that culture and they’re the ones who are carrying it forward. And that’s why this happens. It’s because of the culture that we have.”

Julian, who remained as the Sheridan activities director until retiring two years ago, never took credit for creating the culture that embodies Sheridan football – always passing that praise on to the players and the Sheridan community – but establishing the building blocks of the Sheridan dynasty is something he does acknowledge.

“If you ask me to say what our culture is, it’s a belief system and everything falls under that,” Julian said. “Everybody believes in the process, and because of that they feel like if they do the things that they’re supposed to do, and they do them the right way, the results will happen. We never talk about the results, we talk about the process.

“We always say three things before they take the field, and it’s been going on for a long time. Believe in yourself. Believe in the guy next to you. And believe in the plan. It’s a belief system.”

It’s a system that works.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jack Nowlin Sports editor Follow Jack Nowlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false