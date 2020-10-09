Sheridan football continues its winning streak over Kelly Walsh

Sheridan has had Kelly Walsh's number in recent years, entering Friday night's Class 4A game having defeated the Trojans 13 consecutive times. That number increased to 14 with a 41-7 victory at Harry Geldien Stadium.
The defending state champ Broncs did most of their damage in the first quarter, taking advantage of great field position to build a 20-0 lead.
After stopping Kelly Walsh on its opening drive, Sheridan junior Carter McComb returned a punt to the Trojans' 27-yard line. Six plays later senior quarterback Zach Koltiska pounded into the end zone from 3 yards out for a 6-0 lead after the extra point hit off the upright.
The Broncs' defense, spearheaded by senior defensive end Quinton Mangus, once again pushed Kelly Walsh behind the chains on its second drive to force a punt. This time it was junior Brock Steel who fielded Cam Burkett's punt, ran to the middle of the field and then broke it down the sidelines to set the Broncs up in Kelly Walsh territory.
Sheridan needed just four plays to find the end zone, with Colson Coon doing the honors from 4 yards out to make it 13-0 with 3 minutes, 32 seconds remaining in the quarter.
Kelly Walsh then fumbled the ball back to the Broncs on the ensuing kickoff, giving Sheridan another short field to work with. This time the Broncs needed just two plays to cover the 19 yards, with Koltiska getting free on the outside and finding the end zone from 14 yards.
Sheridan would take the 20-0 lead into the half despite twice more moving deep into Kelly Walsh territory. The Broncs' fourth drive started at the Trojans' 27, but Siope Palepale and Dom Gray came up with back-to-back defensive stops and Sheridan ended up punting.
Kelly Walsh then put together its best drive of the night, moving from its own 10 to the Sheridan 15. But on 2nd-and-1 Burkett was stopped for a 1-yard loss and quarterback Trenton Walker lost 3 yards on the next play. Erich Hulshizer's 35-yard field goal attempt never had a chance.
Sheridan took over at its own 20 and drove to the Kelly Walsh 20, but Koltiska was sacked for a 9-yard loss on third down and Coon's 46-yard field goal attempt as time expired was well short.
McComb struck again to open the second half, returning the kickoff to the Kelly Walsh 20, with a penalty moving the ball to the 10. Izak Aksamit found the end zone from 6 yards out to extend the Sheridan lead to 27-0.
After both teams traded punts and fumbles, Chris Larson gave the ball back to the Broncs when he sacked Walker for an 8-yard loss on 4th-and-8 from the Sheridan 11.
Coon did the heavy lifting on the next drive. He gained 42 yards on the first play and was credited with a 16-yard run after his 25-yard touchdown run was negated because of a penalty to end the third quarter. The Broncs went right back to him to start the fourth as he carried the ball three consecutive times, with his 1-yard TD pushing the lead to 34-0 with 10:52 remaining.
Sheridan's final score had a similar look to it as the drive started at the KW 26 after Walker was sacked on fourth down. The Broncs went to their reserves and sophomore Texas Tanner scored on an 11-yard run to make it 41-0 with 8:47 to play.
The Trojans finally got on the scoreboard with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Walker to Korven Kaufman with 1:14 remaining.
With the win, Sheridan not only snapped its two-game losing streak, but kept them tied with Rock Springs, which routed Cheyenne South, for fourth place. Kelly Walsh is one game back. Natrona County entered the game tied with all three at 3-3, but its game against Gillette wasn't finished by the Star-Tribune's press deadline.
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity
