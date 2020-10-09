Sheridan football continues its winning streak over Kelly Walsh

Sheridan would take the 20-0 lead into the half despite twice more moving deep into Kelly Walsh territory. The Broncs' fourth drive started at the Trojans' 27, but Siope Palepale and Dom Gray came up with back-to-back defensive stops and Sheridan ended up punting.

Kelly Walsh then put together its best drive of the night, moving from its own 10 to the Sheridan 15. But on 2nd-and-1 Burkett was stopped for a 1-yard loss and quarterback Trenton Walker lost 3 yards on the next play. Erich Hulshizer's 35-yard field goal attempt never had a chance.

Sheridan took over at its own 20 and drove to the Kelly Walsh 20, but Koltiska was sacked for a 9-yard loss on third down and Coon's 46-yard field goal attempt as time expired was well short.

McComb struck again to open the second half, returning the kickoff to the Kelly Walsh 20, with a penalty moving the ball to the 10. Izak Aksamit found the end zone from 6 yards out to extend the Sheridan lead to 27-0.

After both teams traded punts and fumbles, Chris Larson gave the ball back to the Broncs when he sacked Walker for an 8-yard loss on 4th-and-8 from the Sheridan 11.