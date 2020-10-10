Sheridan football gets ready for stretch run after defeating Kelly Walsh

Defending state champion Sheridan entered Friday night’s game at Kelly Walsh in unfamiliar territory. The Broncs came in having lost three regular-season games for the first time since 2007. Consecutive losses to Cheyenne East (16-14) and Natrona County (38-31 in quadruple overtime) also had them facing the prospect of a three-game losing streak, something they hadn’t experienced since 2006.
No worries. Sheridan led 20-0 at halftime on its way to a 41-7 victory over the Trojans.
“We needed a win,” Sheridan coach Jeff Mowry said. “We believe this team can do things down the road if they continue to get better each week and go out and attack.”
The win helped the Broncs gain some separation from the Trojans, both of which were 3-3 before kickoff. Rock Springs and Natrona County also won Friday, leaving the Tigers, Mustangs and Broncs all tied for fourth place with two games remaining in the regular season. Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central and Thunder Basin are all 6-1.
Sheridan’s victory Friday was primarily a result of its special teams and its defense.
Punt returns by junior speedsters Carter McComb and Brock Steel allowed the Broncs to start their first two drives at the Kelly Walsh 27- and 38-yard lines, respectively. Quarterback Zach Koltiska and running back Colson Coon each scored a short rushing touchdown to stake Sheridan to a 13-0 lead. The Trojans fumbled the ensuing kickoff and two plays later Koltiska was in the end zone again for a 20-0 advantage with 2 minutes, 40 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
“That was a huge momentum boost,” Koltiska said. “We haven’t really done a whole lot on special teams this year, so that was a focus coming into this game and to get it going helped us a ton.”
The trend continued in the second half. Steel fielded the Kelly Walsh kickoff and headed to his right before pitching the ball to McComb, who weaved his way through Trojan defenders before finally being brought down at the KW 20. A penalty moved the ball to the 10 and Izak Aksamit capped the short drive with a 6-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 27-0.
“Their return guys are so good that when you kick it away from them they run a reverse back to the guy we kicked it away from,” Kelly Walsh coach Aaron Makelky said. “We knew coming in that their return guy and their return units were good, but they were even better than we thought.”
Numerous penalties and an inability to hold off the Sheridan defensive line didn’t help the Trojans, as they suffered their 15th consecutive loss in the series.
Sheridan, which entered the game with Class 4A’s top rushing defense, spent the majority of the night in the Kelly Walsh backfield. The Broncs limited KW’s Cam Burkett, who was averaging 122.2 rushing yards per game, to just 15 yards on 13 carries. And quarterback Trenton Walker was sacked four times and finished with -2 yards on the ground.
“You can’t say enough about our front four and the guys that rotate in there,” Mowry said. “They do such a great job of keeping guys off the linebackers so they can run and make tackles. And when we rush four and can still get pressure (on the quarterback) that’s a huge relief because then we can drop seven.”
While the Broncs’ special teams and defense were the stars of the night, the offense wasn’t always able to take advantage of the great field position it was given. Sheridan’s fourth drive started at the KW 27, but a tackle for loss and a sack forced the Broncs to punt. On their next possession they drove to the Trojans’ 20, but ended up settling for a 46-yard field goal attempt that was short.
“It’s frustrating that we’re not putting up more points with our offense,” Mowry admitted, “but if we can score 41 every week we’ll be happy.”
Sheridan closes the regular season with home games against Gillette (1-6) and Thunder Basin. Win those and the Broncs will be in position to host at least a quarterfinal game. They could also open the playoffs on the road, something they haven’t had to do since 2006.
“We just have to focus on the task at hand and doing our jobs,” Koltiska stated.
Mowry admitted his team was a little unnerved about being in this position at this point of the season. He added that where the Broncs go from here is entirely up to them.
“We didn’t think we’d be 4-3 but here we are,” he said. “We just have to quit talking about it and just go and do it.”
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!