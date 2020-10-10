Sheridan football gets ready for stretch run after defeating Kelly Walsh

“You can’t say enough about our front four and the guys that rotate in there,” Mowry said. “They do such a great job of keeping guys off the linebackers so they can run and make tackles. And when we rush four and can still get pressure (on the quarterback) that’s a huge relief because then we can drop seven.”

While the Broncs’ special teams and defense were the stars of the night, the offense wasn’t always able to take advantage of the great field position it was given. Sheridan’s fourth drive started at the KW 27, but a tackle for loss and a sack forced the Broncs to punt. On their next possession they drove to the Trojans’ 20, but ended up settling for a 46-yard field goal attempt that was short.

“It’s frustrating that we’re not putting up more points with our offense,” Mowry admitted, “but if we can score 41 every week we’ll be happy.”

Sheridan closes the regular season with home games against Gillette (1-6) and Thunder Basin. Win those and the Broncs will be in position to host at least a quarterfinal game. They could also open the playoffs on the road, something they haven’t had to do since 2006.

“We just have to focus on the task at hand and doing our jobs,” Koltiska stated.