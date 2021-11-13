Sheridan scores early and often to defeat Rock Springs in 4A title game

LARAMIE — Sheridan has found a home away from home at the University of Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium. The Broncs scored on the opening kickoff and raced to a 45-27 victory over Rock Springs on Saturday in the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Championship game.

Sheridan (10-1) improved to 7-2 in games at War Memorial, winning state titles in 2009, 2011, 2015-17 and ‘19 before adding to the total Saturday.

Sheridan senior Carter McComb took a handoff from Dom Kaszas on the opening kickoff, broke through the first line of Rock Springs tacklers, and raced 88 yards to the end zone. It was the Broncs’ fifth kick return touchdown of the season.

Rock Springs (10-2), which was seeking its first state title since 2002, answered the Broncs’ opening touchdown with a 14-play, 80-yard drive that ended with quarterback Brock Bider’s 1-yard touchdown plunge.

Sheridan got a 39-yard field goal from Michael Greer to open the second quarter and then turned things over to junior Colson Coon, who had touchdown runs of 2 and 3 yards to give the Broncs a 24-7 lead at the break.

Coon, who finished with 198 yards on 24 carries, scored on a 59-yard run early in the third quarter to push the lead to 31-7.

Rock Springs got within two scores at 31-15 when Bider scored from 2 yards and Andrew Skorcz added the 2-point conversion.

But Sheridan made it a three-score game on Coon’s fourth TD of the game early in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers’ got a 15-yard TD catch from Isaac Schoenfeld with 8:39 remaining, but the Broncs answered. with McComb scoring on a 22-yard reverse.

Rock Springs scored one last time as Bider ran into the end zone from 2 yards out.

