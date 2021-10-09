Sheridan shuts out Kelly Walsh to drop Trojans to 3-4 on season

The Kelly Walsh Trojans struggled offensively Friday night and fell to 3-4 on the season with a 42-0 shutout loss at Sheridan.

The Trojans trailed just 14-0 at the half, but the No. 3 Broncs scored 21 points in the third quarter to take control.

Kelly Walsh managed just 158 total yards of offense, with leading rusher Cam Burkett held to 59 yards on 24 carries. Quarterback Gibson Sasser completed 11 of 22 passes for 79 yards.

Sheridan (6-1) got three touchdown runs from Colson Coon, who finished with 114 rushing yards, a 44-yard scoring run from Carter McComb and a 16-yard TD pass from Carl Askins to Dom Kaszas.

The Trojans, who have already qualified for the playoffs, finish the regular season with home games against No. 2 Cheyenne East and Gillette.

The race for the No. 1 seed in Class 4A remained a tight battle between four teams all at 6-1 -- Sheridan, East, Rock Springs and Thunder Basin. Natrona County (4-3) moved into the No. 5 spot with a 35-2 victory over Gillette (3-4) on Friday.