Sheridan survives Natrona County late charge as teams get set for playoffs

The battle between longtime rivals Sheridan and Natrona County lived up to its billing Friday night.

Sheridan took an early lead, but the defending state champs had to hang on in the final minutes for a 28-22 victory over the Mustangs at Cheney Alumni Field in Casper. The win gave the Broncs (8-0) the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage for the first two rounds of the playoffs.

"It’s not every year that you get to decide your fate," Sheridan junior Dane Steel said. "So by coming down here and getting this win we decided our own fate and that was huge."

After Natrona County was penalized five yards for being offsides on the opening kickoff, the Mustangs' second attempt went out of bounds at the Sheridan 47-yard line.

The Broncs wasted little time taking advantage of the field position. Cael Gilbertson connected with a wide-open Mathew Ketner for a 25-yard gain and two plays later a 14-yard strike to Colson Coon gave Sheridan a first down at the NC 11. Steel scored on the next play and Coon booted the extra point to give Sheridan a 7-0 lead with 9:16 remaining in the opening quarter.

"It was really important that we got off the bus and got points on the board," Sheridan head coach Jeff Mowry said. "They run the ball so well that we knew we had to get points early and we were able to do that. And luckily we were able to hang on."

The Mustangs then put together a time-consuming, 80-yard drive, with Mason Weickum scoring on a 4-yard run. NC took 8 minutes off the clock on the 18-play drive and converted on all four of its third-down plays.

Rogan Potter's point-after attempt was off the mark, however, and NC trailed 7-6.

Ketner returned the ensuing kick to the Sheridan 41 and two plays later Coon was in the end zone. The senior running back took a direct snap and burst through a hole on the left side of the line for a 48-yard touchdown and a 14-6 lead with just 30 seconds to play in the first quarter.

Gilbertson intercepted Wyatt Powell on the next possession and returned it to the NC 34. After wide receiver Dominick Berrettini found Ketner for a 9-yard gain on a reverse pass, Coon scored from 10 yards out on fourth-and-1 to push the Broncs advantage to 21-6.

"The thing that hurt us in the first half was field position," NC head coach Steve Harshman said. "We had the penalty on the kickoff and then the bad kick to give them the ball at midfield. And then we had a turnover to give them the ball at midfield. And they scored on both of those. Their scoring drives all started right around midfield and that’s a big deal."

The Mustangs drove to the Sheridan 34 on their next possession, but Powell was stopped one yard short of a first down. After the Broncs failed to get a first down, Natrona County got inside the red zone before deciding to line up for a field-goal attempt. Potter's 35-yard kick had plenty of distance but was wide right and Sheridan took its 21-6 lead into the locker room.

The Mustangs (6-2) took the second-half kickoff and went 61 yards in 10 plays -- all on the ground -- with Powell scoring on a 12-yard run to make it 21-12.

Sheridan fumbled on its next possession and NC once again used its ground game to drive down the field. Powell capped the 12-play, 41-yard drive with a 1-yard scoring plunge on fourth down. Potter's extra point cut the Broncs' lead to 21-19.

Sheridan answered with Gilbertson finding Steel for a 12-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the fourth quarter to extend the Broncs' lead to 28-19.

Natrona County got to the Sheridan 3-yard line on its next possession, but the Mustangs had to settle for Potter's 20-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 28-22.

NC got the ball back with a little more than three minutes to play when Coon, who finished with 124 yards on 12 carries, fumbled while fighting for extra yardage and the Mustangs recovered at the Sheridan 49.

The Mustangs got to the Sheridan 31 on Powell's 21-yard pass to Christopher Tomlinson on fourth-and-13 from the NC 48. Beau Russell gained four yards on the next play, but three plays later the Broncs' Aiden O'Leary intercepted Powell's fourth-down pass attempt on the sideline to secure the victory.

"I was really proud of the way the guys bowed their necks and responded," Mowry said. "Our defense finished the game for us and that was great to see."

Powell finished with 157 yards on 36 carries, Weickum added 106 yards on 24 carries, Russell had 61 yards on 14 attempts and Evan Lango also had an 11-yard run as the Mustangs finished with 335 yards rushing.

Natrona County hosts Thunder Basin (5-3), which won 65-20 at Kelly Walsh, this coming Friday. The Mustangs will be the No. 3 seed with a victory but could fall to No. 5 with a loss.