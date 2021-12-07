 Skip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL

Sheridan's Colson Coon honored as Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year

Colson Coon vs Rock Springs

Sheridan's Colson Coon carries the ball during the Broncs' victory over Rock Springs in the Class 4A state championship game Nov. 13 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

 Rhianna Gelhart, Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Colson Coon's season got even better Tuesday when the Sheridan junior was named the Gatorade Football Player of the Year for Wyoming.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound running back/linebacker helped lead the Broncs (11-1) to the Class 4A state championship last month as he rushed for 230 yards and scored four touchdowns in the 45-27 victory over Rock Springs.

On the season, Coon rushed for 1,648 yards and 22 TDs and caught 18 passes for 305 yards and four scores. Defensively, he finished with 69 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions.

In addition to his exploits on the football field, Coon has been an all-state selection in both wrestling and soccer and assists with special needs students at the high school.

Coon follows in the footsteps of his brother Garrett, who was Wyoming's Gatorade honoree two years ago.

