Sheridan's Colson Coon is named Wyoming Gatorade Football Player of the Year

Colson Coon added some more hardware to his trophy case Friday when the Sheridan standout was named the Wyoming Gatorade Football Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound do-it-all senior finished his final season with 2,195 yards rushing (No. 4 in state history) and 34 touchdowns to help lead the Broncs (12-0) to their second consecutive Class 4A state championship.

In the title game at the University of Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium on Nov. 12, Coon accounted for all 34 points in Sheridan's 34-23 victory over Cheyenne East. He rushed for 248 yards and three touchdowns, returned an interception 27 yards for another score, kicked two field goals (41 and 44 yards) and made all four extra extra points. He also completed a pass for 16 yards and had 10 tackles from his linebacker spot.

That performance came one week after Coon rushed for a state-record 517 yards and seven touchdowns in the Broncs' 63-42 semifinal win over Cheyenne Central.

For the season, he not only led the state in rushing but finished in the top 10 in defensive points per game in 4A and averaged a state-best 25.0 points per game. In addition to being a two-time unanimous all-state selection, Coon was named the 4A offensive player of the year the past two seasons and is a two-time Star-Tribune Super 25 honoree.

Coon, who has a 3.71 GPA, has volunteered locally with the Big Brothers/Big Sisters program and participates in Sheridan's Bronc Builders initiative. He remains undecided on a college.

This is the fifth time in the past seven years a Sheridan player has won the state's Gatorade award. Previous winners for the Broncs were Dane Steel (2016), Parker Christensen (2018), and Colson's older brother Garrett Coon (2019). Cheyenne East's Graedyn Buell was the 2020 winner and Natrona County's Brent Brenton won in 2017.