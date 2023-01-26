Sheridan's Colson Coon repeats as Super 25 Offensive Player of the Year

The numbers -- 517, 34, 2,195 for example -- Sheridan's Colson Coon put up in the 2022 football season were hard to ignore.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior running back set an 11-man state record with 517 rushing yards in the Broncs' 63-42 Class 4A semifinal victory over Cheyenne Central.

One week later he scored all 34 points in Sheridan's 34-23 victory over Cheyenne East in the state championship game at the University of Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium. Coon rushed for three touchdowns, scored another on a pick-six, kicked two field goals and made all four extra points.

Coon finished the season with 2,195 rushing yards, which is the fourth-most in 11-man history, according to wyoming-football.com.

Not a bad year for the Broncs' No. 5.

"It was an incredible way to go out," Coon said at Saturday's Super 25 banquet in Casper.

As a result of Coon's outstanding season he was named the Super 25 Offensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive year. He joins Cheyenne East's Graedyn Buell (2019-20) as the only two-time winner of the award in the 32-year history of the Star-Tribune's Super 25.

Also considered for the award were Star Valley senior quarterback Taft McClure, Thunder Basin senior wide receiver Kayden LaFramboise and Cheyenne East junior quarterback Camden Hayes.

McClure threw for a school-record 3,294 yards (No. 2 all-time) in leading the Braves to the 3A state title. LaFramboise caught 81 passes for 1,151 yards (No. 3 all-time) and 13 touchdowns. Hayes completed 216 of 309 passes (69.9%) for 2,867 yards (No. 6 all-time) with 40 touchdowns and just nine interceptions.

Still, it was hard to deny Coon, who also was named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year for the second year in a row. For the season, he scored 38 touchdowns, made four field goals and kicked 58 extra points as he averaged 25.0 points per game.

Sheridan head coach Jeff Mowry basically ran out of superlatives when describing Coon's play during the season. But he had no trouble talking about how Coon helped lift the Broncs to an undefeated season and back-to-back state championships.

"We challenge our kids every year to leave the Broncs jersey in a better place and there’s no question he did that," Mowry said. "Not only statistically with what he did on the field, but just the type of kid he is. He’s very humble and very thankful for the opportunity.

"And he’s anxious and excited for the opportunity to play at the next level."

Coon was set to be a preferred walk-on at Mississippi State, but after head coach Mike Leach died from complications related to a heart condition on Dec. 12 Coon started looking at other options.

"I’m leaning toward Montana State," Coon admitted. "I basically know everything about the program."

That's because Coon's older brother Garrett Coon, also a two-time Super 25 selection (2018-19), just completed his sophomore season as a running back with the Bobcats.

Colson Coon leaves Sheridan with almost all of the school's rushing and scoring records, and numbers that will be hard to match. Two numbers that he is most proud of, though, are the two state championships the Broncs won and the 19-game winning streak Sheridan will start next season with.

"It was an amazing season," he said. "Now that some time has passed I think I’ve been able to take it to heart and have appreciated all that my coaches and teammates did for me."

For the past two years Coon was the dominant force that led the Broncs. Mowry knows he won't be easy to replace.

"We’re going to miss him," he said, "but I’m not sure anyone else around the state is going to miss him."

