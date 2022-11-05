Sheridan's Colson Coon rushes for state record 517 yards in Broncs' semifinal win

The Sheridan Broncs are headed back to War Memorial Stadium. Colson Coon made sure of that Friday night.

The senior running back rushed for an 11-man state-record 517 yards and scored seven touchdowns to lead the defending state champs to a 63-42 victory over Cheyenne Central in the Class 4A state semifinals.

The state's reigning Gatorade Player of the Year got things started with a 77-yard touchdown run on the opening drive. He also had scoring runs of 64 and 22 yards in the first quarter and added two short rushing TDs in the second quarter. Coon finished the first half with 309 rushing yards and five touchdowns as the Broncs (11-0) took a 41-13 lead into the locker room.

He added 84 yards in the third quarter and 124 more, including scoring runs of 26 and 16 yards, in the fourth. Coon's record-setting night comes one week after Wind River's Cooper Frederick rushed for 534 yards in a quarterfinal win against Southeast to set the 9-man record.

Mason Counter had a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and added three more rushing TDs for the Indians (7-4).

Sheridan (11-0) will take on No. 2 Cheyenne East after the Thunderbirds built a 21-0 lead on their way to a 55-36 home win against Natrona County.

East junior quarterback Cam Hayes completed 22 of 31 passes for 249 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 17 times for 93 yards and a touchdown. Junior running back Drew Jackson had 18 carries for 154 yards and a touchdown and also caught eight passes for 100 yards and two TDs.

Hayes' 4-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter gave the T-Birds 42-14 lead before the Mustangs (8-3) cut the lead to 42-36 midway through the fourth quarter.

NC senior quarterback Wyatt Powell, who finished with 182 rushing yards and four touchdowns, started the Mustangs' charge with TD runs of 11 and 8 yards. A safety followed by Mason Weickum's 79-yard kickoff return to the end zone put Natrona County in position to pull off the improbable comeback, but Jackson's 45-yard scoring run and Brenden Bohlmann's 35-yard pick-six sealed the win for the T-Birds.

Class 3A

Even with starting quarterback Luke Talich sent to the sidelines with an injury, two-time defending state champion Cody overwhelmed Buffalo, 42-7. Backup QB Maddox Ball threw two touchdown passes, Jackson Schroeder rushed for two TDs and Matt Nelson rushed for one score and caught a touchdown pass to help lead the Broncs to their 26th consecutive victory.

In the other semifinal, Star Valley trailed 14-7 at Douglas before scoring 41 consecutive points on its way to a 48-27 victory.

Six different Braves scored, with Tristian Hilton scoring twice from short yardage and Brandon Cook recovering a fumble in the end zone. Quarterback Taft McClure added another touchdown pass to his impressive resume as he connected with Jacob Hodges for a 16-yard score.

Star Valley will be looking to avenge a 35-25 loss to Cody in Week 6.

Class 2A

Big Horn got a 3-yard touchdown run from Drew Heermann in the first quarter and held on for a 7-0 victory over two-time defending state champion Lyman.

The Rams (9-1) stopped the Eagles twice inside the 5-yard line and Cooper Garber's interception in the fourth quarter sealed the win.

Big Horn will face West Conference champion Lovell, which defeated Cokeville 28-7 on Saturday to reach the state title game for the second year in a row.

Class 1A/9-man

Pine Bluffs (10-0) avenged last year's semifinal loss to Rocky Mountain with a 35-32 victory against the Grizzlies in a back-and-forth game.

Dalton Schaeffer rushed fir 187 yards and three touchdowns, including what proved to be the game-winning 16-yard score in the fourth quarter.

Maddox Ames led the Grizzlies with 137 yards and two TDs on the ground.

The Hornets will face the winner of Saturday's Wind River-Shoshoni game.

Class 1A/6-man

Defending state champ Snake River (10-0) extended its winning streak to 20 games with a 71-8 rout of Encampment. The Rattlers will be seeking their third undefeated season in the past four seasons when they face Burlington in the state championship game.

The Huskies (9-1) avenged a Week 8 loss to Dubois with a convincing 77-28 win against the Rams.