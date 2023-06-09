Saturday’s Shrine Bowl will mark the 49th time high school seniors from across the state will play their final prep football game. This year actually marks the 50th anniversary of the Shrine Bowl, which was first played in 1974, but the 2020 game was canceled because of the pandemic.

Once again, it not only brings together the state’s best senior football players but the game is a major fund-raiser for the Shriners Hospital for Children in Salt Lake City. Over the years, the annual Shrine Bowl has raised more than $800,000 for the hospital, which provides orthopedic care up to age 18 for families regardless of their ability to pay.

The players, coaches and training staffs arrived in Casper last Saturday before busing to Evanston, where both the North and South teams held a couple practices, the following day.

“On the bus ride down there we really built a bond,” Burns’ Cooper Lakin said.

Along the way, old rivalries were put aside and new friendships were formed. Those bonds have only been strengthened during a week filled with team-building activities and two-a-day practices when the weather permitted.

“I’ve met guys that I thought I would never be friends with before,” Star Valley quarterback Taft McClure admitted during practice Tuesday. “I’m looking forward to spending the rest of the week with these guys and hopefully playing a competitive game on Saturday. The most fun part, though, is getting to build relationship with guys that I otherwise would not be able to.”

The trip to the Shriners Hospital only strengthened those bonds after players and coaches spent time with the kids at the hospital.

“Going down and seeing the kids at the Shriners Hospital was awesome,” Douglas’ Jackson Hughes said. “It was great to see who we are doing this for and why it’s such a special opportunity to be a part of this.

“It showed us how lucky we are to come out here and compete in this amazing game that we all love. It was a special opportunity.”

More importantly, the trip to the Shriners Hospital put Saturday’s game in the proper perspective.

“Seeing those kids and being with those kids was a life-changing experience,” Lakin said. “They look up to us, but we look up to them and we’re playing this game for them. I’m glad we’re doing this for the kids.”

This year’s Shrine Bowl kicks off at 2 p.m. at Kelly Walsh’s Harry Geldien Stadium.

Shrine Bowl notes

Although some of the 72 players on the original rosters won’t play because of injury or conflicting commitments, 34 schools will be represented.

The North won last year’s game 37-3 and leads the all-time series 26-19-3. The North won seven consecutive games (2013-19) before the South ended the streak with a 34-32 victory in 2021 behind a record-setting 381 all-purpose yards from Cheyenne East quarterback Graedyn Buell.

The South won the first game in the series with a 37-0 shutout of the North.

North head coach Kirk McLaughlin of Big Horn is making his Shrine Bowl debut as head coach. The Rams defeated Lovell in the Class 2A state championship game in November.

South head coach McKay Young of 3A state champion Star Valley is in charge for the second time. He also served as the head coach in 2018 when the North beat the South 13-7.

Natrona County and Sheridan have had at least one player selected every year. Representing the Mustangs this year are Cody Crawford, Breckin McClintock, Kayden Pharr and Wyatt Powell. Players from the 4A state champion Broncs on this year’s roster are Dillan Bennett Colson Coon, Deed Kirschner and Casen Wilson.

Overall, Natrona County has had the most players selected with 183; Sheridan is No. 2 with 147.

Three players from the Class 1A/6-man classification were selected for the game: Snake River’s Hadley Myers and Kannadis Peroulis and Hulett’s Hunter Reilly. All three played in last Friday’s Wyoming-Nebraska 6-man Shootout.

Shrine Bowl numbers and history courtesy of wyoming-football.com.