Shrine Bowl executive director announces cancellation of 2020 game

Shrine Bowl executive director Frank Selby sent out an email Sunday announcing that the 2020 Shrine Bowl game was being canceled due to the novel coronavirus.

"The overall well-being of our communities remains on the forefront of our minds as we weather these uncertain times," the email read. "This game is made possible not only by our athletes but also by the generosity of local businesses and families that pledge support year after year. In addition to potential risks that linger as game time nears, we cannot in good conscience ask for financial support from communities as they are left reeling in economic effects associated with the outbreak. I strongly encourage everyone to continue your patronage and support our local businesses as much as possible.

"I sincerely apologize for the disappointment this brings to our participants and football fans," Selby added. "As Executive Director, I continue to work closely with the Board of Directors and Both Shrine Temples in Wyoming. Our focus at this time is to ensure that the players, coaches and participants are justly recognized for their achievements and the commitment that brought us together."

This year's game, the 47th in the annual series, was scheduled for June 13 at Natrona County's Cheney Alumni Field in Casper.