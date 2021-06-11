Shrine Bowl is more than just a game for players, coaches

“I heard from my father and from other relatives who played in the Shrine Bowl that the highlight of the whole week was going down to Salt Lake,” said Lovell’s C.J. Lindsay, who will play for the North. “And when we found out that wasn’t happening this year it was a huge disappointment.

“But we got to meet multiple youth that have benefited from the Shriners Hospital, so they’ve still done a really good job of showing us what it’s all for.”

North head coach Matt McFadden (Cody) and South head coach Brent Walk (Mountain View) have both coached in the Shrine Bowl before. So they had firsthand experience of the impact the visit to the Shriners Hospital had on the players. Forced to do without that this year, both have taken time to remind the players throughout the week of why the Shrine Bowl matters.

Based on how the players have responded, the message has gotten through.

Walk, who ends his South practices with messages for the players — “Do the right thing in every situation.” “Always show people you care.” “Good things happen to good people.” — found that out during the annual Casino Night on Thursday. Players collected chips throughout the night and at the end had a chance to bid on donated items during a live auction.