Shrine Bowl players arrive in Casper on Saturday for next week's game

Players and coaches for the annual Shrine Bowl are schedule to arrive in Casper on Saturday, one week ahead of next week's game. The Shrine Bowl is slated for a 2 p.m. kickoff June 11 at Natrona County's Cheney Alumni Field.

The teams are scheduled to practice in Casper on Saturday before leaving Sunday, where they will visit the Korein Temple in Rawlins and the Sweetwater Shrine in Rock Springs before practicing at Evanston. They will spend the bulk of Monday at the Shriners Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City before returning to Casper.

The 72-player roster includes 36 players for both the North and South teams from 36 different Wyoming high schools. The head coaches for this year's game are Rock Springs' Mark Lenhardt (South) and Thunder Basin's Trent Pikula (North).

Some notes about this year's game (with help from wyoming-football.com).

Koye Gilbert is the first player ever selected from Encampment.

Pikula is the first head coach from Thunder Basin.

Sheridan and Natrona County have had at least one player selected for the game every year. The Broncs have four players on this year's roster; the Mustangs have three.

Rock Springs has the most players of any team with five suiting up for the South.

The South won last year's game 34-32 to snap a seven-game losing streak. The North leads the all-time series 25-19-3.

