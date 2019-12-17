Shrine Bowl taps Papich, Walk as head coaches for 2020 Game

Head coaches for the 47th annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl have been chosen.
Powell coach Aaron Papich will represent the North Team while Mountain View head coach Brent Walk will coach the South Team, according to a release sent by Frank Selby, the Shrine Bowl’s Executive Director.
This is the first time Papich has received the honor. In November he was named Super 25 Coach of the Year for his role leading the Powell Panthers (7-5) to the Class 3A state championship game. Notably, Powell starting quarterback Ethan Asher endured a single-vehicle accident the week of the Panthers’ season opener and remained in a medically-induced coma for nearly the first half of the season. Asher joined his teammates at War Memorial Stadium and joined his fellow senior captains at midfield for the pre-game coin toss.
You have free articles remaining.
Powell went 2-7 last year in Papich’s first year as Panthers’ head coach.
This is the second time Walk has been named head coach at the Shrine Bowl. He previously coached the South Team in the 2015 Shrine Bowl after leading Mountain View to a 10-1 season and the program’s first state championship since 1997. This past season he guided Mountain View to its third championship in his eight seasons.
Both coaches choose their staffs, including trainers, and then their rosters.
The two head coaches are chosen from a pool of coaches that are nominated by their peers. The 2020 Wyoming Shrine Bowl will once again be played at Natrona County’s Cheney Alumni Field, on Saturday, June 13.
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans