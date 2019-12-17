Shrine Bowl taps Papich, Walk as head coaches for 2020 Game

This is the first time Papich has received the honor. In November he was named Super 25 Coach of the Year for his role leading the Powell Panthers (7-5) to the Class 3A state championship game. Notably, Powell starting quarterback Ethan Asher endured a single-vehicle accident the week of the Panthers’ season opener and remained in a medically-induced coma for nearly the first half of the season. Asher joined his teammates at War Memorial Stadium and joined his fellow senior captains at midfield for the pre-game coin toss.