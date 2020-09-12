Signs that Natrona County is 'getting better all the way around' come in blowout win

Meanwhile, Natrona County’s defense forced a punt or a turnover on Laramie’s first four possessions. The Plainsmen didn’t get on the board until Isaac Sell’s 5-yard touchdown run with 8 minutes, 9 seconds left in the third quarter.

And it was easily the cleanest game Natrona County has played so far. The Mustangs were only flagged for a handful of penalties, and they didn’t turn the ball over, at least not their starters. A fumble early in the fourth quarter when many of its backups were in the game was the only time Natrona County coughed it up. The Mustangs finished plus-3 in the turnover battle.

“That’s the key stat in football, right?” Harshman said. “We’ve been on the short end of that deal. It’s tough to win games when you’re turning it over.”

Even with the Mustangs reaching further down the depth chart in the final two quarters, Harshman wasn’t crazy about the way his team finished. Natrona County was outscored 21-7 the final 20 minutes and change of game time.

It was about the only complaint the Mustangs’ veteran coach had about his team’s otherwise dominant showing. Harshman is confident in his team, and he figured it was only a matter of time until the Mustangs naturally progressed as most teams do over the course of a season.