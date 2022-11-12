Snake River shuts down Burlington to defend its Class 1A/6-man state title

LARAMIE -- Snake River got defensive Saturday to defend its Class 1A/6-man title at the University of Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium.

Burlington took an 8-0 lead on Seth Wardell's 45-yard run on a fourth-and-36 play with 3 minutes, 46 seconds to play in the first quarter, but the Rattlers scored the final 55 points for a 55-8 victory in the Wyoming State High School Championship game.

The Huskies, who entered the game averaging 374.8 yards per game, finished with just 213 on Saturday.

“We always say defense wins championships,” Snake River head coach Jack Cobb said. “They just trust and believe in each other and what we do on defense.

“They give us everything they have for one play and then they keep doing that. The will of a united family is what we call it. We showed in the last four years what we can do.”

The state title was the Rattlers’ fifth overall and third in the last four years.

The Rattlers took some time to get their offense rolling, but once they did it came in the form of big plays.

Senior Kannadis Peroulis got Snake River on the board with a 45-yard touchdown run on the Rattlers’ first play from scrimmage after the Huskies’ score. Following a Burlington fumble at the Snake River 35, the Rattlers took advantage of the short field with Peroulis scoring on a 3-yard run for a 16-8 lead. Junior quarterback Zane Matheson then connected with senior Hadley Myers, who took the short pass and got free down the sideline for a 60-yard touchdown.

“My job is just to give those guys the ball and throw when they need me to throw,” Matheson said. “And most of the time when I do throw it’s to those big playmakers.”

Matheson was just 4-of-7 for 129 yards but had three touchdown passes and no interceptions. The junior finished the season with 18 touchdown passes without throwing a pick.

Matheson also found Myers for a 56-yard TD in the third quarter and senior Seth Maxson for a 5-yard score in the fourth after a 65-yard run by Peroulis. Maxson also scored on a 68-yard pick-six late in the third quarter and Myers capped the scoring with a 21-yard run.

“We knew that whatever yards we got were going to be hard-gained,” said Myers, who rushed for 90 yards on 18 carries. “We just had to trust our blockers and once we started getting a couple of hits here and there things were going to break out.”

Snake River finished with 407 yards, including 278 on the ground. Peroulis led the way with 208 yards on 16 carries.

“Every year I challenge our offense,” Cobb said. “We’re so good on offense but we never show it. And this year we just did what we needed to do to win.”

The Rattlers controlled the second half. In addition to outscoring Burlington 33-0, Snake River limited the Huskies to 99 yards and three first downs.

“We knew Burlington really had a high-powered offense,” said Myers, who finished with a game-high 10 tackles. “So we needed to stay home and do our job and it would all work out at the end.”

Snake River (11-0) extended its winning streak to 21 games and has now put together five undefeated seasons (2010-11, 2019, 2021-22).

As family members, fans and former players gathered in the north end zone of Jonah Field to celebrate Snake River’s latest championship, Cobb reflected on the Rattlers’ victory.

“I told our boys, ‘Just do what we do. And stay within what we do and believe in what we do,’” he said.0 “And at the end of the day if it’s good enough to win we’ll know it. And if it’s not, it’s not.”

Saturday, it was.