South rallies, comes up with defensive stop to end North winning streak in Shrine Bowl

"Obviously, I felt comfortable throwing to those guys because we've developed a chemistry," said Buell, who was named the game's offensive MVP. "But it wasn't just us. Those big guys up front did a great job and I can't thank them enough."

As for being on the sidelines as the North attempted to tie the game late, Buell insists he wasn't worried.

"I had faith in those guys on defense," he said.

The North took an early lead after Cody's Nic Talich, the game's defensive MVP, intercepted Buell on a fourth-down play and returned it to the South 48-yard line. From there, the North needed just five plays to find the end zone. Short gains by Pryor and Pikula moved the ball to the South 36.

"I got to say I intercepted the Gatorade Player of the Year," Talich said with a smile. "I know we lost, but this is what you want in a game. They just ended up winning it."

Pryor then dropped back in the pocket and lofted a pass toward the sideline for Shepherd. The Montana State signee grabbed the ball over a North defender at the 5-yard line and walked into the end zone to give the North a 7-0 lead.

"This game was a blast," Shepherd said. "There was great competition on both sides of the ball. It was a blessing to be here."