South rallies, comes up with defensive stop to end North winning streak in Shrine Bowl

In a game that featured five touchdowns in the third quarter, a record-setting offensive performance and more than 500 yards passing, the 48th annual Shrine Bowl came down to a defensive play at Cheney Alumni Field in Casper.
After 6-foot-4 tight end Dyse Shepherd (Thunder Basin) hauled in his third touchdown of the game -- a 36-yarder from Caleb Pryor (Cody) with 49 seconds remaining -- the North trailed the South 34-32. But on the two-point conversion, running back Braxton Bundy (Natrona County) was stopped well short of the end zone. The South recovered the ensuing onside kick and went into victory formation as the South players celebrated its first victory in the series since 2012.
"We did what we needed to do," said Noah Rimmer (Saratoga), who was all over the field on defense for the South. "On that two-point conversion it was one guy making the hit and then three guys swarmed to the ball."
Preston Brewer (Lyman) was credited with the initial hit, although he had plenty of help.
The South fell behind 14-0 as Pryor connected with Shepherd on touchdown tosses of 36 and 20 yards. It got one score back when quarterback Graedyn Buell connected with Jake Rayl for a 26-yard score in the final seconds of the half.
The former Cheyenne East players were just getting started. Buell finished 28-of-42 for 310 yards with two touchdowns and added an 11-yard scoring run.
His second TD pass -- a 17-yarder to Rayl -- capped a 28-6 South scoring surge that gave it a 34-26 lead with 14:02 remaining.
Buell started the run with an 11-yard touchdown burst up the middle. Following an 8-yard TD run by Bundy, Nate Barnes (Cokeville) cut the North advantage to 26-20 with a 14-yard run with less than a minute to play in the third quarter.
"I was honestly surprised that I was asked to run the ball," Barnes said. "I had been playing defense all week and didn't take any offensive snaps until Friday."
South head coach Brent Walk (Mountain View) said he had complete faith in Barnes' running ability.
"We needed some downhill running and that's what Nate gave us," he said. "Nate Barnes proved today that he's one of the best football players in the state."
One play after Barnes' touchdown, a North shotgun snap eluded Pryor and rolled toward the end zone. Julian Vigil (Cheyenne East) got to the ball first and fell on it in the end zone to give the South its first lead of the game, 28-26.
"That play kind of flipped the script," Vigil said. "That was the second touchdown I scored this year, with the first being a pick-six against Central."
The South's final score came less than a minute later after Barnes picked off Pryor to give the South the ball at midfield. Buell and Barnes both had short-yardage runs and then Buell connected twice with Jack Hesford (Cheyenne East) for 27 yards before the TD strike to Rayl.
"Obviously, I felt comfortable throwing to those guys because we've developed a chemistry," said Buell, who was named the game's offensive MVP. "But it wasn't just us. Those big guys up front did a great job and I can't thank them enough."
As for being on the sidelines as the North attempted to tie the game late, Buell insists he wasn't worried.
"I had faith in those guys on defense," he said.
The North took an early lead after Cody's Nic Talich, the game's defensive MVP, intercepted Buell on a fourth-down play and returned it to the South 48-yard line. From there, the North needed just five plays to find the end zone. Short gains by Pryor and Pikula moved the ball to the South 36.
"I got to say I intercepted the Gatorade Player of the Year," Talich said with a smile. "I know we lost, but this is what you want in a game. They just ended up winning it."
Pryor then dropped back in the pocket and lofted a pass toward the sideline for Shepherd. The Montana State signee grabbed the ball over a North defender at the 5-yard line and walked into the end zone to give the North a 7-0 lead.
"This game was a blast," Shepherd said. "There was great competition on both sides of the ball. It was a blessing to be here."
The South moved into North territory again on its next drive, but back-to-back tackles for loss by Talich forced the South to punt.
Midway through the second quarter, the South pinned the North at its own 3 with a punt. Following an incompletion on the first play from scrimmage, the North went to work. Pikula and Pryor grinded out yards on the ground and Pryor found Jesse Trotter (Powell) for a 36-yard gain over the middle before the North capped the 11-play drive with the 20-yard toss to a wide-open Shepherd.
