In the week of practice leading up to the 2023 Shrine Bowl the South team was seen as the underdog against a stacked North squad. It was a challenge the South players embraced Saturday.

The South built a 14-0 lead, battled back from a 17-14 deficit and then held on for a 27-24 victory at Kelly Walsh’s Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper.

“All week Coach Young preached that underdog mentality,” Cokeville’s Landon Walker said of Star Valley head coach McKay Young.

The South opened the scoring with a trick play on its first play from scrimmage. Star Valley quarterback Taft McClure threw a quick pass in the flat to Cheyenne East's Garet Schlabs, who pitched the ball back to McClure. McClure then connected with Douglas' Jackson Hughes at midfield, where he broke a couple tackles and outran the North secondary for an 85-yard touchdown. Hughes then added the extra point to give South a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.

“Oh, man! I don’t think I’ve ever been more excited,” McClure exclaimed. “We had been drawing that play up all week. I almost fumbled the ball and then I just chucked it without grabbing the laces and Jackson made a heck of a play.”

Hughes credited the South coaching staff for designing the play that took advantage of the North’s desire to fly around on defense.

“We put that play in on the second day of practice,” he said. “We knew that the North corners and safeties were very aggressive. So we thought why not throw in a little trick play and catch them off guard right off the bat and that’s exactly what ended up happening.”

After the North’s second drive ended inside the South 5-yard line as the result of a fumble, the South took advantage, although it didn’t happen right away this time. Facing a fourth-and-18 from its own 12, Schlabs dropped back to punt, noticed no North defender on the right side of the formation and took off for a 32-yard gain.

Four plays later, Schlabs was in the end zone after catching a 30-yard touchdown strike from Cheyenne Central’s Keagan Bartlett with 6 minutes, 7 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

That seemed to wake up the North, which scored the next 17 points to take a 17-14 late in the half.

Cody’s Luke Talich cut the South lead in half when he took a snap, worked to the sideline and fought his way for a 46-yard touchdown with 4:43 to play in the quarter.

The teams exchanged punts before Lovell’s Preston Nichols intercepted a McClure pass to give the North the ball at the South 24. The North got to the 10, but on third-and-goal Cheyenne South linebacker Robert Campbell broke through the line and sacked Worland quarterback Kade Weber for an 8-yard loss. Following a five-yard penalty, the North had to settle for a 40-yard field goal by Lander’s Matisse Weaver to make it 14-10 early in the second quarter.

“I think our team really thrived on being the underdog,” said Campbell, who finished with two sacks and two tackles for loss. “Being overlooked is something that brings a team together and creates a brotherhood.”

The North finally pushed to the lead after Talich capped a 10-play, 55-yard drive with a 16-yard scoring pass to Buffalo’s Blake Bell.

The South was undaunted.

Glenrock’s Logan Jones opened the ensuing drive with a 20-yard run and four plays later the South was back in front. Mountain View’s Braden Walker caught a short pass over the middle from McClure, broke two tackles and took it for a 46-yard TD to give the South a 21-17 lead with 3:41 left in the half.

“We knew that the North had great players but we were never scared because we knew we had great players too,” Hughes said. “We knew that whatever they could do we could match and do even better.”

Big Horn’s Cooper Garber got the North into South territory on passes to Thunder Basin’s Kayden LaFramboise and Worland’s Brock Douzenis before back-to-back incompletions. Campbell then forced a punt when he wrapped Garber up in the backfield for an 8-yard loss.

It wasn’t evident by the way he played, but Campbell entered the week not positive that he belonged on the field with the rest of his teammates.

“Honestly, I was really nervous,” he admitted. “Coming from Cheyenne South I got looked down on, but I realized I came here to represent my school. So I took my grit and my pride and I put it on the field.”

The South was threatening to increase its lead late in the half, but Natrona County’s Breckin McClintock came up with an interception inside the North 10.

Another big play by the South, this time by the defense, helped it increase the lead to 27-17 midway through the third quarter. Cheyenne East’s Ethan Brinkman sacked Weber for a loss and forced a fumble deep in North territory. Five plays later McClure threw his third touchdown pass, this one a 6-yarder to Jones, who was a late addition to the South team.

“The coach asked my buddy Rylan (Bloem) for my number and I basically did a backflip,” Jones said of getting a call from Young late last week. “When he called I couldn’t say yes fast enough. And if I got the ball in my hands I thought I was getting in the end zone.”

The North had a chance to make it a one-score game early in the fourth quarter on Weaver’s 41-yard field-goal attempt, but Star Valley’s Derek Astle came around the right end and got a hand on the ball. The North later put together another long drive, but it ended at the South 29 on an incompletion.

With the South unable to move the ball the North used the passing and running of Weber to set up a 2-yard rushing touchdown by Sheridan’s Colson Coon to cut the South lead to 27-24 with 2:02 to play.

But the ensuing onside kick bounced out of bounds and the South sealed the victory as Bartlett, with plenty of help from his offensive linemen and running backs, pushed forward for two first downs to run out the clock.

The victory was the second in three years for the South, which lost last year's game 37-3 and had lost seven in a row in the series prior to the win in 2021. Standing in the end zone celebrating a victory was a new experience for Campbell. Cheyenne South went 0-9 last season and has lost 29 games in a row.

“Once we had that first practice, I thought, ‘We have a great team,’” Campbell said as he looked around at his teammates. “And I’ve never been part of a team like this, so I was glad to experience it and overcome all those put-down thoughts.”

Schlabs, who caught eight passes for 113 yards in addition to his 32-yard run on the fake punt, was recognized as the Offensive Player of the Game. Talich, who will fly out to South Bend, Indiana, on Monday to continue his football career at Notre Dame, won the defensive honors.

For the South, McClure finished 17-of-24 for 277 yards and three TDs with two interceptions. Bartlett completed 4 of 5 passes for 51 yards and a touchdown, but was a workhorse on the ground as he carried the ball 20 times for 63 yards.

For the North, Coon rushed 20 times for 81 yards and a score while Talich had four carries for 58 yards and a TD. Weber threw for more than 150 yards, Garber for 56 and Talich had the 16-yard touchdown pass to Bell, who led the receivers with six catches for 63 yards.

The North leads the all-time series 26-20-3.