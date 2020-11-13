Southeast runs past Lusk to win Class 1A/9-man state championship

Southeast ran away from Lusk in the second half for a 47-28 victory to win the Wyoming State High School Class 1A/9-man Football Championship on Friday in Yoder.

Cord Herring rushed for five touchdowns and the Cyclones (11-0) took advantage of five turnovers by the Tigers (9-2) to win their first state title since 2012.

Lusk’s Drake Lamp had a 64-yard scoring run on the first drive of the second half to give the Tigers a 22-13 lead.

Herring found the end zone from 4 yards out to cut the margin to 22-20 with 6 minutes, 3 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Lusk fumbled the ball back to the Cyclones two plays later and Herring’s 3-yard TD run gave Southeast a 27-22 lead.

Following an interception by Dylan Molzahn, Lamp scored from 16 yards out on the final play of the third quarter to make it 28-27 in favor of the Tigers.

The final quarter belonged to Herring and the Cyclones.

The junior had a 23-yard scoring run with 9:18 remaining to put Southeast on top for good at 33-28. He added a 5-yard TD run after another Lusk fumble and Ryan Clapper put the finishing touches on the Cyclones’ perfect season with a 31-yard scoring jaunt.