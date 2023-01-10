Star-Tribune's 2022 Super 25 team features returners and first-timers

The Star-Tribune 2022 Super 25 football team has a championship feel to it. The 32nd edition of the team features nine players who helped lead their teams to state titles at the University of Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium in November and nine more whose teams also ended their seasons in Laramie.

Class 4A state champion Sheridan leads the way with four selections, highlighted by returning Super 25 Offensive Player of the Year Colson Coon. The senior, who scored all 34 points in the Broncs' 34-23 victory over Cheyenne East, is joined by senior Mathew Ketner and juniors Dane Steel and Alex Haswell.

Coon rushed for 2,195 yards (No. 4 in state history, according to wyoming-football.com) and scored 34 touchdowns to help lead the Broncs (12-0) to its second consecutive Class 4A title. Last week he was named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

Steel led the Broncs in defensive points per game and scored touchdowns via receiving, rushing, kick return and punt return as well as throwing a TD pass. Haswell had 13 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks, and Ketner led the team in receiving and was second in rushing.

Star Valley, which ended Cody's 26-game winning streak with a 14-7 victory in the 3A state championship game, is represented by seniors Taft McClure and Derek Astle.

McClure threw for a school record 3,294 yards (No. 2 in state history) and 34 touchdowns on the season. He had two TD passes in the championship game, including a 17-yarder to Astle in the fourth quarter for what proved to be the winning score. Astle led the Braves with 15.8 defensive points per game and 9.0 tackles for loss.

Making the team for Class 2A winner Big Horn is senior quarterback Cooper Garber, who threw a 61-yard touchdown pass with 11 seconds remaining and then caught the game-winning two-point conversion in the Rams' 8-7 victory against Lovell. Garber finished the season with nearly 3,000 yards of total offense accounted for 31 touchdowns.

Pine Bluffs seniors Ryan Fornstrom and Stu Lerwick, who led the Hornets to the Class 1A/9-man state championship with a 33-27 victory over Shoshoni, are both repeat selections. Lerwick threw for a 9-man record 2,226 yards with 26 TDs while Fornstrom caught 50 passes for 1,084 yards and 16 scores to become the first Hornet with more than 1,000 yards receiving.

In addition to Coon, Fornstrom and Lerwick, Cody senior Luke Talich and Shoshoni senior Pehton Truempler are repeat selections.

Talich, who will be a preferred walk-on at Notre Dame in the fall, led the Broncs in rushing and passing and was third in defensive points. Truempler rushed for more than 2,000 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Cheyenne East has three players on this year's team in senior Garet Schlabs and juniors Cam Hayes and Drew Jackson.

Hayes threw for 2,867 yards and 40 touchdowns and is the third T-Birds quarterback to earn Super 25 honors in the past four years, joining Gavin Goff (2021) and Graedyn Buell (2019-20). Schlabs finished his senior campaign with 80 receptions for 1,081 yards and 16 touchdowns while Jackson rushed for more than 1,000 yards and 11 TDs.

Cody also has three players on the first team, with senior lineman Jace Grant and Matt Nelson joining Talich. Grant had anchored 8.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks and anchored an offensive line that helped the Broncs average a 3A-best 434.6 yards per game. Nelson led the team with nine touchdown receptions and eight rushing scores.

Lovell grabbed two spots in seniors Ben Nichols and Zane Collins, as did Natrona County with seniors Wyatt Powell and Cody Crawford.

Nichols led 2A with 1,126 rushing yards while Collins paced the Bulldogs' defense with 11.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks.

Powell rushed for more than 1,400 yards and scored 21 touchdowns for the Mustangs. Crawford anchored the line on both sides of the ball for NC, finishing with 5.5 TFL and 3.5 sacks and helping the Mustangs rush for 276.0 yards per game.

Rounding out the team are five seniors in Cheyenne Central quarterback/linebacker Keagan Bartlett and Thunder Basin receiver/cornerback Kayden LaFramboise from 4A; Douglas receiver/defensive back/kicker Jackson Hughes from 3A; and Burns' linebacker/running back Cooper Lakin and Cokeville quarterback/linebacker Landon Walker from 2A.

Bartlett threw for more than 1,600 yards and 15 TDs and rushed for 1,252 yards and 17 scores; LaFramboise caught 81 passes for 1,151 yards (No. 3 all-time) and 13 TDs.

Hughes caught 37 passes for 792 yards and 10 touchdowns, had four rushing TDs and also returned a kickoff and a punt for scores. He also intercepted six passes, was 5-of-8 on field-goal attempts and 39-of-43 on extra-point attempts.

Lakin had 16 TFL and 126 tackles to lead 11-man with 27.2 defensive points per game. Walker led the Panthers in passing and defensive points and was No. 2 in rushing and scoring.

