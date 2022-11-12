Star Valley scores late, holds on to end Cody's winning streak in 3A title game

LARAMIE -- It was a victory 371 days in the making.

Star Valley ended Cody's 26-game winning streak and the Broncs' two-year reign as state champions with a tough-as-expected 14-7 victory in the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Football Championship game Friday at War Memorial Stadium.

"So much has gone into this,” an emotional Star Valley head coach McKay Young said as players, family members and fans celebrated around him. “The state championship had to go through Cody. That's a special, special group so hats off to them for what they accomplished.”

Hats off to Star Valley as well. After last year’s semifinal loss to Cody (371 days ago), the Braves transformed from a power running team to one that put the ball in senior quarterback Taft McClure’s hands and let him sling it all over the field.

McClure threw two touchdown passes Friday – a 19-yarder to Chase Stewart in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead and a 17-yarder to Derek Astle early in the fourth quarter that proved to be the winning score.

"That's all we've done for a year,” Young said. “Once we got beat in the semis last year ... That's why I'm so emotional because we spent a year reinventing this program and evolving to get this result.”

After stalling on its first drive, Star Valley punted to Cody. But the Broncs fumbled the punt return and the Braves recovered at the Cody 26-yard-line. Kaleb Spaulding gained 7 yards on the first down and then McClure lofted a pass over a Cody defender into Stewart’s arms in the end zone.

After the teams exchanged punts, the Broncs tied the game at 7-all when Jackson Schroeder capped a six-play, 48-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown run with 1:43 remaining in the first quarter.

The next two quarters were filled with punts and turnovers.

Kayson Haderlie’s punt pinned Cody at its own 2 and three plays later Cody’s punt traveled just 12 yards to set the Braves up at the Broncs’ 14. The Braves had a first-and-goal at the Cody 4 until a penalty pushed them back to the 17. On the next play McClure connected with a tight-roping Astle for a touchdown. The refs conferred as to whether Astle caught the ball inbounds before signaling for the score.

“We had been practicing that play all week,” said McClure, who was 16-of-36 for 185 yards and the two touchdowns. “He wasn’t exactly open, but Derek is one of the best players on this team so I gave him a shot and he sacrificed his body to make a play.”

Cody put together a 14-play, 42-yard drive that ended when sophomore Maddax Ball’s pas to William Radakovich fell incomplete and forced them the Broncs to punt. Ball was filling in for two-year starter Luke Talich, who broke his clavicle in last week's semifinal victory against Buffalo.

Taking over at its own 20 with under 7 minutes to play, Star Valley harkened back to its power-run days to move the chains and keep the Cody offense on the sideline. The Braves converted twice on third down to force the Broncs to use their timeouts. On fourth-and-3 from the Cody 34, wide receiver Wyatt Crogg got the ball from McClure on a tap pass, cut inside the tackle and got to the Cody 6 for the game-clinching first down.

“All year long we found out that Taft and our receiving corps are probably the best that have ever come through Star Valley,” Astle said. “But when we needed to run the ball everybody stepped up in the backfield and did what they needed to do.”

It was a common theme for the Braves this season. They went 2-1 against Idaho teams to begin the season, lost to Cody in their homecoming game and trailed Douglas 14-7 last week in the semifinals before rallying for a 48-27 victory on the road.

“We’ve been in some battles this year,” Young admitted. “We just have a bunch of tough, gritty kids that love to compete.

“The exciting thing to me is what does it say about where these kids are going to be in 10, 20 years? What does it say about their ability to compete when things aren't always going their way? I'm just grateful to be the coach of a group of kids like that.”

McFadden, who thanked and congratulated his players individually after the game, also had nothing but praise for his team.

“These guys are pretty special,” he said. “The part that I’m going to miss most is that they’re really good kids, just great men. They’re fun to be around and they’re just really good people. They’re going to be really special in whatever they do.”

The state championship was the 13th overall for Star Valley and its fifth at War Memorial (2015-16, 2018-19), but this one will have a permanent place in Young’s memory.

“We've won several and they're all special,” he said, “but because of how much we had to put into this one it just feels ... I've never felt like this."