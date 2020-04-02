Star Valley's Chase Merrell bets on himself to earn Southern Utah scholarship

“You’re not going to get anywhere if you don’t believe in yourself.”

Star Valley head coach McKay Young went so far as to say his graduating tight end was one of the best all-around players he’s ever seen. The three-time state champion and two-time Star-Tribune Super 25 selection was the second-highest scorer in all of Class 3A last season with 12 touchdowns, three field goals and 47 extra points. He averaged nearly 42 yards per punt. His kickoffs pinned opponents to their own 15 on average. He also averaged 4.5 tackles with eight blocked punts, four interceptions and three fumble recoveries. His 11 receiving touchdowns led 3A.

He was an all-around stud with football acumen.

“One of our newer offensive coaches was watching the defense and he said it was interesting because Chase was saying the same thing a half-second before the defensive coordinator was making adjustments,” Young said. “Obviously we’ll miss a 6-foot-5 athletic kid, but he was also so intelligent and one of the best kids we’ve ever had.”

Wyoming was originally interested in him because of his size and 1,000-yard season capabilities that was content with blocking on the perimeter. His unselfishness at times overshadowed his own accomplishments.