Star Valley's Chase Merrell bets on himself to earn Southern Utah scholarship

Typically when the University of Wyoming football team calls in-state football standouts, it’s a zero-sum game for everyone else. Those raised on watching the brown and gold every Saturday, some of whom even earn the opportunity to play at War Memorial Stadium in a state championship game, can’t wait to be Cowboys.
Chase Merrell played on Jonah Field a few times. And the Cowboys came calling. Last fall they offered him a preferred walk-on role.
But that wasn’t going to cut it for Merrell. The Star Valley standout bet on his future. And he went all in.
“I was going Division I and I was going on a scholarship or not at all,” he said.
He passed on the Cowboys and instead will attend the University of Southern Utah, joining the Thunderbirds football program after a 2-year Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission. Admittedly, he knew not accepting Wyoming’s offer when it came was a risk. Same went for his correspondence with Utah State. But he’d already set out to be a scholarship DI player — there was no settling for less.
“If I set a goal, I’m going to get it,” he explained. “Taking the risk of not playing college ball and getting school paid for was kind of nerve-racking, especially towards the end, but that’s just how my mindset was. I know I can do this and I know I’m good enough to get a scholarship.
“You’re not going to get anywhere if you don’t believe in yourself.”
Star Valley head coach McKay Young went so far as to say his graduating tight end was one of the best all-around players he’s ever seen. The three-time state champion and two-time Star-Tribune Super 25 selection was the second-highest scorer in all of Class 3A last season with 12 touchdowns, three field goals and 47 extra points. He averaged nearly 42 yards per punt. His kickoffs pinned opponents to their own 15 on average. He also averaged 4.5 tackles with eight blocked punts, four interceptions and three fumble recoveries. His 11 receiving touchdowns led 3A.
He was an all-around stud with football acumen.
“One of our newer offensive coaches was watching the defense and he said it was interesting because Chase was saying the same thing a half-second before the defensive coordinator was making adjustments,” Young said. “Obviously we’ll miss a 6-foot-5 athletic kid, but he was also so intelligent and one of the best kids we’ve ever had.”
Wyoming was originally interested in him because of his size and 1,000-yard season capabilities that was content with blocking on the perimeter. His unselfishness at times overshadowed his own accomplishments.
Then there’s the competitive streak. Young’s always found humor when he’s mentioned Merrell’s need to be the best at whatever it’s doing — be it anything from football to Mario Kart. That pushed him to get to where he wanted to be.
Merrell went to football camps over the summer and realized he needed to elevate his abilities on film during his senior season to get to Division I. He’d been in talks with coaches but those bits on film could have bridged the gap between talks and offers.
“None of them offered but they were talking to me,” he said. “I thought I’ve got to put it on film and give it all I got.”
And the bigger the game, the bigger Merrell played. In a meeting of returning state champions, Star Valley played Sugar-Salem, Idaho, in Week 2. Sugar-Salem was responsible for the Braves’ most recent loss — a “perfect storm of adversity” as Young called it. Merrell rose to the occasion.
“I’m not sure if you could have a better game than the one Chase had,” the Braves’ head coach said. “He had a pick, touchdown on a quick slant, he scores on a scoop-and-score. Incredible.”
Then there was the state championship. Merrell started the scoring with his first of two touchdown catches. He punted once and averaged 57 yards on his four kickoffs. He also made three tackles. But more than his status for that game, he made the Braves feel at home during warmups inside the Indoor Practice Facility.
“You warm up in there and it’s dead silent so guys get nervous,” Young described. “It was fun to watch how Chase took control of our team to make sure we didn’t come out flat and thinking things didn’t fall into our lap.”
Merrell said he’ll work at a ranch for someone in Alpine and save money the rest of the year. He’ll discover his mission location in the fall and leave next January. He chose that path so he could return in the Spring of 2023 to join Southern Utah’s spring camp.
He’s hoping to return as a top tight end candidate for the Thunderbirds. At least, that’s his goal.
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans
